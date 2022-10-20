ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo Releases Statement Following Manchester United Dismissal

By Alex Wallace
 4 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed from Manchester United’s squad ahead of the Chelsea game on Sunday. He has released a statement.

Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off the pitch following Manchester United ’s 2-0 win against Tottenham on Wednesday. The Portuguese striker refused to go on as a substitute in the latter stages of the game.

Ronaldo has been banished from first team training and removed from the squad ahead of the trip to Chelsea on Saturday. Erik Ten Hag has been firm with the punishment of the player.

The Portuguese superstar is looked up to by United youth players. His actions on Wednesday only proved he has set a bad example to those young players.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ronaldo has released a personal statement following his actions. The superstar did not directly say ‘I’m sorry’ to the United faithful.

He said, on Instagram; “As I've always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn't changed.

I haven't changed. I'm the same person and the same professional that I've been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision making process.

I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me.

Therefore, later on, I've always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I've represented. Unfortunately that's not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment get's the best of us.

Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game.

Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we'll be together again.”

nwmena
4d ago

This A1 class player can't be sitting on the bench just because the trainer doesn't like him. He is at the end of his career and deserves respect as he still plays better than 90% of the players in the world. Let him go and just suffer not making any important championships.

Fred Dahler
4d ago

Ten Hag is a disgrace,he has abig Ego and he wanted to show CR7 that he is in Charge! How can you let a Player like this sit on the Bench? Disrespect and disgrace from Ten Hag!

Andy Robertson
3d ago

He said it in Portuguese and I think this would be a more accurate translation, “I am more important than the team or the manager. I can do anything I want. “

