Granite Wins Eight Excellence Awards from NSSGA

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced it has been awarded eight Awards of Excellence from the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA) in 2022. NSSGA is the leading association for aggregate producers, equipment manufacturers, and service providers who support the industry. Its members produce more than 90% of the crushed stone and 70% of the sand and gravel used in the United States each year.

The Awards of Excellence program recognizes “NSSGA member company operations’ achievements in the areas of Community Relations, Environmental, Safety, and Sterling Safety Awards.” Granite secured awards in all four areas, with three Environmental Awards (all bronze), one Safety Award (Bronze), one Sterling Safety Award (Silver), and three Community Relations Awards (all bronze). In addition, 19 Granite Plants were awarded Certificates of Achievement for Safety Excellence.

“At Granite, safety and environmental stewardship are paramount. Our people are focused on producing quality products in the safest and most environmentally sound ways possible,” said Granite Safety Manager, Everett Burgess. “Identifying and controlling safety hazards at all levels has resulted in outstanding safety performance which ensures that our people return home safe and healthy at the end of each shift.”

“NSSGA takes pride in our member’s innovative methods and constant drive to operate as top-tier environmental stewards of the land,” said NSSGA President & CEO, Michael Johnson. “With the recent Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the demand for aggregates is higher than ever. Our members continue to provide these critical materials while exceeding environmental standards. I am thrilled to congratulate all the environmental winners.”

Awards List:

Silver:

Louis Griesemer Sterling Safety

Granite Construction (companywide)

Bronze:

Community Relations Excellence

Felton Quarry, Felton, CA

Handley Ranch Quarry, Gonzales, CA

Hwy 175 Quarry, Lakeport, CA

Environmental Excellence

Big Rock Quarry, Llano, CA

Felton Quarry, Felton, CA

Palmer Facility, Anchorage, AK

Safety Excellence

Circle T Ranch Pit, Dallesport, WA

About Granite

Celebrating its centennial year, Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

