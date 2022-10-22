ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
 4 days ago

Week 8 college football schedule: Ole Miss vs. LSU

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 22

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: CBS network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

No. 7 Ole Miss: Perfect through seven games for the second time since 1962 - when it last won the national championship - the Rebels are 7-0 for the first time since 2014, when they lost the eighth game: at LSU. Few teams in college football are better at running the ball this season, as Ole Miss is 3rd nationally at nearly 272 rushing yards per game, and 3rd on third down, converting chances at 55.2 percent of the time. Now it has a chance to take another step in the SEC West chase with a date against Alabama coming soon.

LSU: It's been an up and down experience in Brian Kelly's maiden season at Death Valley, but the team is coming off a definite "up": beating rival Florida on the road with a strong performance from quarterback Jayden Daniels. He has 16 touchdowns on the year (10 passing, 6 rushing) and is completing 69.2 percent of his passes for 1,564 yards and just one pick, in addition to leading the team with 403 rushing yards.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Tennessee
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9. UCLA
  10. Oregon
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. USC
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Syracuse
  15. Utah
  16. Penn State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Illinois
  19. Kentucky
  20. Texas
  21. Cincinnati
  22. North Carolina
  23. NC State
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Tulane

