Tennessee vs. UT Martin schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming

By James Parks
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

Tennessee vs. UT Martin schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 8 college football schedule: UT Martin vs. Tennessee

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 22

Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

What you need to know

UT Martin: Skyhawks quarterback Dresser Winn has played well this season, throwing just two interceptions so far, and is an efficient thrower of the football, good for about 63 percent completion to date. Not a traditionally mobile quarterback, he can move around in the pocket. And he has some help in running back Zak Wallace, who has 10 touchdowns in six games.

No. 3 Tennessee: Big Orange made the statement of the season, and arguably of nearly the last generation, by defeating Alabama for the first time since 2006. Jalin Hyatt went off, scoring 5 touchdowns, putting to rest any lingering doubts about the Vols' offense against elite competition. But watch how Tennessee builds its secondary, which struggled last week.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Tennessee
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9. UCLA
  10. Oregon
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. USC
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Syracuse
  15. Utah
  16. Penn State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Illinois
  19. Kentucky
  20. Texas
  21. Cincinnati
  22. North Carolina
  23. NC State
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Tulane

College Football HQ

