Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Lincoln Property applies for permit to build Pickettville Road warehouse
The city is reviewing a permit application for Lincoln Property Co. to build a 302,800-square-foot warehouse shell at an estimated job cost of $22 million on land the developer bought in June in West Jacksonville. Adkinson Engineering is the civil engineer for the project on 41.29 acres that Dallas-based Lincoln...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville area hotels continue business recovery
Duval County hotels continue to report strong business, including the highest room revenue, average daily rate and revenue per room on record for September, according to data from the STR analytics firm released by Visit Jacksonville. Total room revenue was reported at $38,743,160 – a 9.8% increase compared with September...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Gate stores coming to Glen Kernan Park and North Jacksonville
The city is reviewing building-permit applications for construction of a Gate Petroleum Co. convenience store and Gate Express Carwash at 4755 Hodges Blvd. in Glen Kernan Park. The project costs are shown at an estimated $2.87 million for the store and $2.1 million for the car wash, totaling almost $5...
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activity
State inspectors cited a Green Cove Springs restaurant for 18 violations, including five high priority, during an inspection on Oct. 21. Dalton’s Sports Grill, 2808 Henley Road, received a high priority violation, the most severe, for roach activity.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Coldwell Banker represents seller in $8.1 million office-warehouse purchase
Coldwell Banker Realty announced Oct. 19 that it was a broker in the $8.1 million sale of 6225 and 6255 Lake Gray Blvd. in Jacksonville, a 95,000-square-foot industrial and office property in the Lake Gray Commerce Center. The deed was executed and recorded Aug. 31 with the Duval County Clerk...
News4Jax.com
Clay County leaders exploring huge waterfront shopping district, other projects to boost tourism
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County leaders are eyeing major improvements to their tourism industry that could bring everything from a huge waterfront shopping district in Green Cove Springs to a major convention center and outdoor parks. A real estate expert said that could transform the real estate market...
Removing term limits, county commissioner salary increases on Clay County ballot
The Clay County Charter Review Commission has submitted three proposals for consideration by voters in the general election. Clay County voters have the opportunity to vote early in the general election starting Friday, Oct. 28. Election day is Nov. 8.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dunkin’ to build in Mandarin and Middleburg
Dunkin’ intends to build a 1,251-square-foot double-drive-thru-only shop on 0.65-acre along Old St. Augustine Road in the Mandarin area. Prem & Alaina LLC is the developer. EnVision Design + Engineering LLC is the civil engineer. The vacant land is north of Losco Road and Interstate 295. In Middleburg, the...
Amendment 1 would allow homeowners to raise their homes without a property tax increase
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Keith Brantly looked down from his raised home in horror as a river flowed through his neighborhood, with water levels halfway up his neighbor's front door. Hurricane Ian devastated Brantly's street in Davis Shores, but he was well-prepared perched several feet above the flood water. "You...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sports Addix seeking city support for Jacksonville move, expansion
Screenprinting, embroidery and apparel manufacturer Sports Addix LLC is asking the city for a $50,000 grant to support renovation and expansion of its facility on Jacksonville’s Eastside near Talleyrand. A memo and project summary issued Oct. 12 by the Jacksonville Office of Economic Development shows the company is asking...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Retail Notes: Gate Carwash in review for Middleburg
The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing a permit application for Gate Express Carwash on 1.71 acres at 568 Plantation Drive in Middleburg in Clay County. The applicant is Gate Petroleum Co. and the owner is Gate affliliate BFC Property Holdings Inc. Prosser is the civil engineer. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Restaurant Notes: Black Rifle Coffee Co. plans Clay County shop
The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing a permit application for Black Rifle Coffee Co. on about an acre at 1619 County Road 220 in Fleming Island in Clay County. The project is a remodeling of an existing 4,416-square-foot bank building. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is the agent.
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinance
The Town of Orange Park’s planning and zoning board has voted to keep the current residential parking ordinance in place without changes. The vote was unanimous and is only a recommendation.
Jacksonville Daily Record
121 Financial Credit Union: Targeting small business niche
When a small group of Southern Bell employees formed Florida Telco Credit Union in January 1935 with $155 in initial deposits, they probably had no idea how the nonprofit financial institution would grow in the next 87 years. With more people joining the telephone company and its equipment suppliers, along...
Former officer and sheriff's candidate endorses T.K. Waters for sheriff, crossing party lines
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff Candidate T.K. Waters met with Jacksonville Sheriff's Office supporters at the Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police Monday morning for an endorsement announcement. Waters is being endorsed by former officer Ken Jefferson. Jefferson was also in the sheriff's race prior to the August special election,...
“Double the normal attendance”: NAS JAX Airshow reaches capacity on Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being canceled last year, the Nas Jax Airshow featuring the Blue Angels is back and bigger than ever. In an unexpected viewer turnout, the airshow reached capacity two hours before the grand finale on Saturday. Traffic on i-295 and Roosevelt Blvd was backed up almost the entire day as well, as many people traveled from out of state just for the show.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Ducey, Cairatti join Rogers Towers
Rogers Towers added two attorneys in its Jacksonville office. Julie-Anna Ducey is a member of the law firm’s corporate and litigation departments. Her practice areas are business and tax and bankruptcy/creditor’s rights. Ducey received a bachelor’s in communication with a concentration in international relations and political science from...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top 10 home sales of week
About the property: Riverfront two-story French country-style home. Features four bedrooms, six full and one half-bathroom, wine cellar, terrace, balcony covered patio, four-car garage, pool and dock with boatlift. ST. JOHNS. $2,900,000. 3089 S. Ponte Vedra Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.39 acre. House size: 2,395 square...
News4Jax.com
Le Dîner En Blanc puts unity, dining and ‘Cirque En Blanc’ on display for annual all-white party
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An event that began with three friends in 1988 in Paris has now become an annual soiree among hundreds of people throughout multiple cities across America. Le Diner En Blanc celebrated its third annual outdoor party Saturday evening where Jacksonville residents and people from near and...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Oceanfront home on Amelia Island sells for record $13.35 million
An oceanfront home at 43 Ocean Club Drive on Amelia Island in Nassau County sold Oct. 17 for $13.35 million. It is the most expensive home sold in Northeast Florida so far this year, according to Daily Record reports. In the second quarter, a Ponte Vedra Beach home sold for...
