ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Lincoln Property applies for permit to build Pickettville Road warehouse

The city is reviewing a permit application for Lincoln Property Co. to build a 302,800-square-foot warehouse shell at an estimated job cost of $22 million on land the developer bought in June in West Jacksonville. Adkinson Engineering is the civil engineer for the project on 41.29 acres that Dallas-based Lincoln...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville area hotels continue business recovery

Duval County hotels continue to report strong business, including the highest room revenue, average daily rate and revenue per room on record for September, according to data from the STR analytics firm released by Visit Jacksonville. Total room revenue was reported at $38,743,160 – a 9.8% increase compared with September...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Gate stores coming to Glen Kernan Park and North Jacksonville

The city is reviewing building-permit applications for construction of a Gate Petroleum Co. convenience store and Gate Express Carwash at 4755 Hodges Blvd. in Glen Kernan Park. The project costs are shown at an estimated $2.87 million for the store and $2.1 million for the car wash, totaling almost $5...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Dunkin’ to build in Mandarin and Middleburg

Dunkin’ intends to build a 1,251-square-foot double-drive-thru-only shop on 0.65-acre along Old St. Augustine Road in the Mandarin area. Prem & Alaina LLC is the developer. EnVision Design + Engineering LLC is the civil engineer. The vacant land is north of Losco Road and Interstate 295. In Middleburg, the...
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sports Addix seeking city support for Jacksonville move, expansion

Screenprinting, embroidery and apparel manufacturer Sports Addix LLC is asking the city for a $50,000 grant to support renovation and expansion of its facility on Jacksonville’s Eastside near Talleyrand. A memo and project summary issued Oct. 12 by the Jacksonville Office of Economic Development shows the company is asking...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Retail Notes: Gate Carwash in review for Middleburg

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing a permit application for Gate Express Carwash on 1.71 acres at 568 Plantation Drive in Middleburg in Clay County. The applicant is Gate Petroleum Co. and the owner is Gate affliliate BFC Property Holdings Inc. Prosser is the civil engineer. The...
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant Notes: Black Rifle Coffee Co. plans Clay County shop

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing a permit application for Black Rifle Coffee Co. on about an acre at 1619 County Road 220 in Fleming Island in Clay County. The project is a remodeling of an existing 4,416-square-foot bank building. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is the agent.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

121 Financial Credit Union: Targeting small business niche

When a small group of Southern Bell employees formed Florida Telco Credit Union in January 1935 with $155 in initial deposits, they probably had no idea how the nonprofit financial institution would grow in the next 87 years. With more people joining the telephone company and its equipment suppliers, along...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

“Double the normal attendance”: NAS JAX Airshow reaches capacity on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being canceled last year, the Nas Jax Airshow featuring the Blue Angels is back and bigger than ever. In an unexpected viewer turnout, the airshow reached capacity two hours before the grand finale on Saturday. Traffic on i-295 and Roosevelt Blvd was backed up almost the entire day as well, as many people traveled from out of state just for the show.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Ducey, Cairatti join Rogers Towers

Rogers Towers added two attorneys in its Jacksonville office. Julie-Anna Ducey is a member of the law firm’s corporate and litigation departments. Her practice areas are business and tax and bankruptcy/creditor’s rights. Ducey received a bachelor’s in communication with a concentration in international relations and political science from...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of week

About the property: Riverfront two-story French country-style home. Features four bedrooms, six full and one half-bathroom, wine cellar, terrace, balcony covered patio, four-car garage, pool and dock with boatlift. ST. JOHNS. $2,900,000. 3089 S. Ponte Vedra Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.39 acre. House size: 2,395 square...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy