With early voting in Sumter County set to begin Tuesday, misinformation and rumors continue to circulate surrounding the proposal to create an independent fire district in The Villages. The Villages Homeowners Advocates will host an informational meeting at 7 p.m. today at Ezell Recreation to share factual information presented by District Manager Kenny Blocker and The Villages Public Safety Department Fire Chief Edmund Cain. The meeting is open to all VHA members. Those who are not yet members can sign up at the door or before the meeting online at VHA.net. “We want residents to get the real information as opposed to hearsay and speculation,” Blocker said.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO