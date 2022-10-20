Read full article on original website
Related
Villages Daily Sun
Meeting set to counter VPSD misinformation
With early voting in Sumter County set to begin Tuesday, misinformation and rumors continue to circulate surrounding the proposal to create an independent fire district in The Villages. The Villages Homeowners Advocates will host an informational meeting at 7 p.m. today at Ezell Recreation to share factual information presented by District Manager Kenny Blocker and The Villages Public Safety Department Fire Chief Edmund Cain. The meeting is open to all VHA members. Those who are not yet members can sign up at the door or before the meeting online at VHA.net. “We want residents to get the real information as opposed to hearsay and speculation,” Blocker said.
wmfe.org
It’s time to get your (early) vote on, Central Florida
Early voting in the midterm elections begins Monday in most Central Florida counties. Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard and Polk county residents can all participate in early voting in the general election beginning today. Volusia County residents will have to wait until Wednesday to cast their ballots while early voting in...
marioncoherald.com
From the Right: Consider Voting Early
It is hard to believe, but Monday, October 24, 2022 is the first day of early voting in-person. The last day to vote early in-person is Friday, November 4, 2022. If you think you may not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, please consider voting early.
Independent Florida Alligator
Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement
Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
Citrus County Chronicle
Don’t allow hate group to infiltrate county
The Chronicle reported an Inverness council candidate who is opposed to bringing affordable housing into Citrus County because "it will attract Democrats and with it crime and moral degradation." As members of the hate group he represents, MassResistance, are also white nationalists. It may be that Democrats is the code...
leesburg-news.com
Audit ordered after ‘irregularities’ found at Leesburg Center for the Arts
The City of Leesburg has been informed by the Board of Directors of the Leesburg Center for the Arts that there may have been financial irregularities occurring in the management of their organization. As a result, the Leesburg Center for the Arts Board has requested that the Lake County Sheriff’s...
westorlandonews.com
CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair
CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
usf.edu
A half-cent sales tax proposal aims to fix Hernando's transportation and recreation woes
Hernando County residents will vote on a half-cent sales tax referendum during the No. 8 general election. If passed, the majority of the tax would be spent on improving transportation infrastructure in the county, while the remainder would go toward expanding and maintaining parks and recreation areas. The tax would...
Citrus County Chronicle
Candidate not a good fit for Inverness
John Labriola says that low-income housing brings in Democrats, and Democrats bring higher crime rates and “moral degradation.” He has “significant concerns about affordable housing open to all individuals and families.”. Well, now we know that Labriola is not only homophobic, but also racist. Low-Income housing is...
DeSantis delaying property tax payment deadline in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian
Video: DeSantis extending property tax payment deadline in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will sign an order delaying property tax payments for some Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. (Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com) Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will sign an order delaying...
villages-news.com
Wildwood officials approve two new residential developments
West of U.S. 301 in Wildwood has become one of the growing city’s latest development hotbeds. Commissioners Monday night approved two residential developments in the area while postponing consideration of two others. A comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning to high density residential were approved for Commander’s Pointe, located near...
villages-news.com
Some officials worried ‘gossip’ could doom independent fire district referendum
Some officials are worried that “gossip” could doom a referendum on The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District. Community Development District 8 officials aired their concerns in a meeting Friday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Residents appear to be wary of an independent board to be appointed...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote
After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
wuft.org
Ocala equestrian community raises funds and supplies for Southwest Florida community
Louisa Barton had no idea that one Facebook message would change the trajectory of her next few weeks. Immediately after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, Barton opened her phone up to a direct message from Kelly Moore, a member of the Ocala Equestrian Community. Moore reached out to get support...
ocala-news.com
Resident says internet service in Marion County must be improved
I’ve seen yet another letter from a concerned citizen regarding internet options in Marion County. Florida received federal infrastructure funding for this very thing. With more people working from home and children being required to do more learning studies via the internet, this is an issue. DSL is a...
Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights an industrial real estate business in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An industrial real estate business is building a variety of new developments in Marion County. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz tell us how this company takes a different approach.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Belleview, FL
Situated in the heart of Florida, Belleview prides itself as the “city with small-town charm.”. You are reading: Things to do in belleview fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Belleview, FL. It was founded in 1884 near Nine Mile Pond, presently known as Lake Lillian, nine miles...
BOCC delays vote on 1,250-unit development near SW 60th Avenue
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners tabled a proposed development from the Calibrex Ocala Ontario LP project slated for the SW 60th Avenue corridor in its Oct. 18 meeting, citing concerns about the developer’s site plans, traffic issues, and school capacity while acknowledging opposition from neighborhood horse farms.
Citrus County Chronicle
School District submits final pay plan, teachers to receive retroactive checks
Following final union negotiations, the Citrus County School District submitted its pay plan to the Florida Department of Education Thursday, Oct. 20, to distribute state funds to pay teachers a minimum salary of $47,500. This comes after the district missed the Oct. 1 state deadline to submit its plan due...
Ocala Gazette
Ocala, FL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.https://www.ocalagazette.com
Comments / 0