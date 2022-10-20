ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Villages Daily Sun

Meeting set to counter VPSD misinformation

With early voting in Sumter County set to begin Tuesday, misinformation and rumors continue to circulate surrounding the proposal to create an independent fire district in The Villages. The Villages Homeowners Advocates will host an informational meeting at  7 p.m. today at Ezell Recreation to share factual information presented by District Manager Kenny Blocker and The Villages Public Safety Department Fire Chief Edmund Cain. The meeting is open to all VHA members. Those who are not yet members can sign up at the door or before the meeting online at VHA.net. “We want residents to get the real information as opposed to hearsay and  speculation,” Blocker said.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

It’s time to get your (early) vote on, Central Florida

Early voting in the midterm elections begins Monday in most Central Florida counties. Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard and Polk county residents can all participate in early voting in the general election beginning today. Volusia County residents will have to wait until Wednesday to cast their ballots while early voting in...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
marioncoherald.com

From the Right: Consider Voting Early

It is hard to believe, but Monday, October 24, 2022 is the first day of early voting in-person. The last day to vote early in-person is Friday, November 4, 2022. If you think you may not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, please consider voting early.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement

Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Don’t allow hate group to infiltrate county

The Chronicle reported an Inverness council candidate who is opposed to bringing affordable housing into Citrus County because "it will attract Democrats and with it crime and moral degradation." As members of the hate group he represents, MassResistance, are also white nationalists. It may be that Democrats is the code...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair

CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Candidate not a good fit for Inverness

John Labriola says that low-income housing brings in Democrats, and Democrats bring higher crime rates and “moral degradation.” He has “significant concerns about affordable housing open to all individuals and families.”. Well, now we know that Labriola is not only homophobic, but also racist. Low-Income housing is...
INVERNESS, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood officials approve two new residential developments

West of U.S. 301 in Wildwood has become one of the growing city’s latest development hotbeds. Commissioners Monday night approved two residential developments in the area while postponing consideration of two others. A comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning to high density residential were approved for Commander’s Pointe, located near...
WILDWOOD, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote

After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says internet service in Marion County must be improved

I’ve seen yet another letter from a concerned citizen regarding internet options in Marion County. Florida received federal infrastructure funding for this very thing. With more people working from home and children being required to do more learning studies via the internet, this is an issue. DSL is a...
MARION COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
FLORIDA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Belleview, FL

Situated in the heart of Florida, Belleview prides itself as the “city with small-town charm.”. You are reading: Things to do in belleview fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Belleview, FL. It was founded in 1884 near Nine Mile Pond, presently known as Lake Lillian, nine miles...
BELLEVIEW, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

School District submits final pay plan, teachers to receive retroactive checks

Following final union negotiations, the Citrus County School District submitted its pay plan to the Florida Department of Education Thursday, Oct. 20, to distribute state funds to pay teachers a minimum salary of $47,500. This comes after the district missed the Oct. 1 state deadline to submit its plan due...
