Aurora, CO

Police officer pulls gun on friend’s brother after party, Colorado cops say

By Paloma Chavez
 4 days ago

A Colorado police officer was arrested and fired after being accused of pulling a gun on his friend’s brother, according to officials.

Daniel Eduaro Caballero, 27, was charged with domestic violence, harassment, prohibited use of weapons and menacing, according to an arrest affidavit from the Aurora Police Department. The former officer joined Denver Police in 2021 and was assigned to the patrol division, according to a statement by the Denver Police Department.

He was still on probationary status after his hiring when police said the incident occurred and was fired Oct. 18, according to the statement.

Caballero was intoxicated and left a party with his girlfriend of seven years on Oct. 15 in Aurora, according to the arrest affidavit. He had been at the party with her, a friend and the friend’s brother.

While in the car, the friend’s brother saw Caballero pull Caballero’s girlfriend’s hair while she was driving, according to the document. She said it hurt.

The group arrived at another home and witnesses said they saw Caballero press a Glock 26 handgun to the stomach of the man after the two got into a fight, according to the affidavit.

The victim said, “this made him scared for his life,” according to the affidavit.

Caballero was arrested and taken to the Aurora Municipal Jail and held on a no-bond hold, according to the affidavit.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will be determining the final charges, police said.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

