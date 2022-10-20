Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVC
"Problem Benches": Chattanoogans react to one part of Mayor's expanded homeless plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga says they are expanding efforts to address homelessness in our area. In fact, at 8th and Market Street, the city says they have already removed what they are calling problem benches. City officials say they want to add more bike and golf...
WTVC
Inequitable? Substitute teachers in Hamilton County concerned about bonus policy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The company that hires substitute teachers for Hamilton County Schools plans to renew its contract by the end of the year. That's prompting some substitute teachers in Hamilton County to call for a change. Education Staffing Solutions (ESS) is whom Hamilton County Schools has hired...
WTVC
"I'm glad he was a part of our city": Chattanooga looks back on Leslie Jordan's life
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE: Family and friends are now feeling the shock in the aftermath of Leslie Jordan's death. A look back through Jordan's life shows him growing up a native son of Chattanooga. Jordan went to Brainerd High School and later studied theater at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga.
WTVC
Shopping with Goodwill of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — You never know what you'll find when you shop at Goodwill in the greater Chattanooga area. The Daily Refresh's Sierra Waggoner took a trip to the East Brainerd location and had a fun time!. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
WTVC
Car crashes into Highway 58 Family Dollar, no one hurt says Chattanooga Fire Department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An unexpected car crash interrupted Monday afternoon's shopping at the Family Dollar on Highway 58. Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) says one car went into the front windows of the shop. They report that no one was injured, not the driver, nor the any of the customers...
WTVC
9-year-old child shot sparks conversation on gun safety with kids in the home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — One week after their son Jax’s shooting, John and Sierra Coulter are still in shock. They say the shooting of their 9-year-old son Jax was a completely preventable tragedy. “You wouldn't think adults would leave loaded weapons around the house, for anybody to access. So...
WTVC
Hit and run: Man struck and killed in Hixson early Monday morning, vehicle sought
HIXSON, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Police confirm this accident was a deadly one. A Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) release says just after 2 a.m., officers were notified of a man lying in the roadway a little after midnight Monday on Highway 153. First responders pronounced the unidentified man dead on...
WTVC
Vehicle fire sparks house fire on Southernwood Drive
Reports showed a vehicle fire on Southernwood Drive around 8:22 PM Saturday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department tweeted from their page that a car fire in the driveway of a home spread to the residence. The home is located on the 1600 block of Southernwood Drive. No one was injured...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Signal Mountain vs. Marion County
JASPER, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Signal Mountain vs. Marion County. This is our final Friday Night Rivals game of the year.
WTVC
The hidden treasures at Linderman's Furniture
RINGGOLD, GA — We're headed down to Ringgold as we check out Linderman's Furniture Store. Sierra Waggoner sits down with Mr. Lindreman and tells her all they have going on. Be sure to give them a look when you're searching for your next furniture piece.
WSMV
School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
WSMV
Two teens missing out of Franklin County, now in custody
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teens are now in custody in Robertson County after they were reported missing by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. 15-year-old Kyle Williams and 16-year-old Nevaeh Frank will face juvenile petitions in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. “Thank you to...
13-year-old taken into custody after school threat investigation in Warren County
Authorities said a student in Warren County is facing charges in connection with a middle school's investigation into an online threat.
1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County crash
A two-vehicle crash near Skyline left one dead and sent two to the hospital on Wednesday.
q95fm.net
Two Individuals Arrested Following Domestic Dispute In Business Parking Lot
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off US 25 approximately 6 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and learned that a male and female subject had allegedly been involved in a domestic disagreement there.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Soddy-Daisy vs. Hixson
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Soddy-Daisy vs. Hixson. This game to determine who will get the last playoff spot in Region 3 AAAA.
Drug Bust in Estill Springs
On October 19th two Estill Springs Police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling on Hwy 41-A and resulted in narcotics being recovered. As well as some drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Tommy Hall and Steven Nash that follow:. Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of...
WTVC
Chattanooga father discovers daughter dead from fentanyl overdose; Boyfriend charged
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A father in Chattanooga made a discovery no parent wants to make. One year ago, on the morning of October 18th, 2021, he discovered his 36-year-old daughter dead in her bed from a fentanyl overdose. The woman leaves behind two children, one of them a toddler.
Warren County student in custody after threats made against school
A student is in custody Thursday after the 13-year-old made threats against a school, sheriff's officials say.
Comments / 0