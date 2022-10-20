Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red
For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
sneakernews.com
Nike’s “Feel Love” Collection Includes This Colorful Air Max 97
This Fall Nike Sportswear will be introducing a new inline collection centered around self-care and appreciation, adding the Nike Air Max 97 to its colorfully coated treatment of pastels. Introduced via the Air Force 1 Mid, a white corduroy base proffers a blank canvas for a multi-color treatment to ensue...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Terminator High Channels Vintage Looks With “Black/Phantom”
Since the 1980’s The Swoosh has outfitted those seeking to rock the colors of their favorite colleges and alma maters via the “Be True To Your School” collection that’s most recently employed its scheme across the revitalized old-school staple Nike Dunk. Continuing along the tradition of traversing its historical archives in search of a revival, the Beaverton-based brand has brought the Nike Terminator back to critical acclaim.
sneakernews.com
Neon Greens Illuminate The Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit
For the past decade Nike’s ISPA division has explored some of the brand’s most boisterous and inventive silhouette’s to date with it’s latest silhouette blending the lines between sport and lifestyle wear while further expanding its sustainability-driven ensembles. Proffering just its fourth iteration since the ISPA...
sneakernews.com
The adidas Supernova Cushion 7 Brightens Up With “Aluminum Yellow”
Towards the tail end of 2021, it was revealed that adidas would be bringing back the Supernova Cushion 7. And following its official return the following April, the 2000s runner has enjoyed several unique colorways, from a collaborative make-up with retailer NAKED to an earth-toned style commemorative of the iconic film Groundhog Day. Here, though, the Three Stripes are opting for a much simpler look, which is dressed predominantly in “Aluminum Yellow.”
‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Sport Spice” Is Ready For Spring 2023
As Jordan Brand continues to broaden its audience and hold on the sneaker space, it keeps revisiting traditionally-overlooked propositions. Recently, Team Jumpman reworked the once-ridiculed Air Jordan 1 Mid with basketball-reminiscent textures and colors. Clad in off-white and “Sport Spice,” the upcoming sneakers share some design cues with the coveted...
sneakernews.com
Nike Gets Into The Easter Spirit With This Kids’ Dunk Low
This season thus far, Nike has ushered in a wide range of simple, understated styles. And that rings true even with their Dunk Low line-up, which has since revealed pairs inspired by teddy bears and classic color combinations. Its latest, a kid’s exclusive offering, seems a bit overeager, though, as it puts together a palette more fit for Spring than Fall.
sneakernews.com
NEIGHBORHOOD And adidas Prepare Two Understated Takes On The ADIMATIC
While NEIGHBORHOOD has maintained several partnerships over the course of the last few years, none match up to the length of their ongoing collaborative relationship with adidas. And following a three-way with INVINCIBLE earlier this year, the two are once again teaming up by their lonesome, this time atop the recently-introduced ADIMATIC.
sneakernews.com
Ronnie Fieg Teases 15th Anniversary KITH x ASICS GEL-LYTE III Colorways
Ronnie Fieg is practically synonymous with ASICS, as the two go back over 15 years. And to celebrate a decade and a half of time together, the duo is ushering in not just collaborative colorways of the EX-89 but also the much-beloved, and much more iconic GEL-LYTE III. Revealed by...
sneakernews.com
Another “Reverse Panda” Nike Dunk Low Appears With Red Swooshes
Since 1985, the Nike Dunk Low has emerged in hundreds of styles drawing inspiration from colleges, holidays and more. For its latest ensemble, the silhouette seemingly flips the ever-popular “Panda” look and adds bright red branding. White and black tones divvy up the majority of the upper, allowing...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Kyrie 8 Pays Tribute To The Brand’s 50th Anniversary
While their relationship remains tumultuous at best, The Swoosh remains surgically selective on delving out the roster for Kyrie Irving’s eighth signature silhouette. As an official debut continues to loom, the latest images see the Kyrie 8 pay homage to the brand’s 50th anniversary. Employing light-hued pastels throughout,...
Adidas Cuts Ties With Kanye West
Adidas is cutting ties with Kanye “Ye” West, the founder of the Yeezy brand, ending one of the most successful and storied shoe partnerships and capping off a tumultuous few weeks. After West made repeated antisemitic comments after wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week, German brand said in a statement to FN that it would no longer work with Ye, following a series of controversial and anti-semitic statements from the rapper turned fashion designer. ”Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and...
sneakernews.com
Another Look At The Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “White Lobster”
Concepts and Nike have long been delivering concept-driven footwear to in-the-know folks. Although the Massachusetts-based boutique has gained new followers thanks to styles like the Air Max 1 “Message to the Universe,” savvy enthusiasts have been supporting the label since the original Nike SB Dunk Low “Lobster” proposition in 2008.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Deldon Promotes Inclusivity With Its “Together We Fly” Mantra
In 1988 The Swoosh started on their inclusive journey of outfitting the games best hoopers no matter their gender by way of the hallmark Air Force 3 silhouette that additionally came accompanied by Nike’s memorable “WHO SAID WOMAN WAS NOT MEANT TO FLY?” ad campaign. With its boastful hoops roster now filled with a bevy of top-tier talent from within the WNBA, the Beaverton-based brand is harkening back to its empowering mantra for a collection of hoops silhouettes headlined by Elena Delle Donne’s debut signature model.
sneakernews.com
adidas’ Dia De Muertos Collection Features The Hyperturf In Looks Inspired By Mole And Pink Sugar Skulls
Over the last handful of years, some of the biggest players in the sneaker space have prepped Día de Muertos collections alongside capsuled dedicated to Halloween. To celebrate this year’s “Day of the Dead” event, adidas has imagined its Hyperturf in two looks – one inspired by mole, a traditional Mexican dish, and pink sugar skulls.
sneakernews.com
LeBron James Shows Off Unreleased Nike LeBron 20 “Tiger” And “Rose” Pairs
LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers squad may be off to a rough start for thr 2022-23 NBA season, but that isn’t stopping “the kid from Akron” from showcasing his Nike LeBron 20 in new styles. Recently, King James took to Instagram to play the role...
sneakernews.com
AN EBAY SNEAKERS GUIDE
Any hooper who has dreamt of taking their talents to the League has also pondered what their own signature silhouette would look like. Fostered from years of grinding and relentless devotion to the game, the sanctity of a signature silhouette is reserved not only for the fastest-rising hoopers in the game, but those who champion the meaning of greatness.
Adidas cuts ties with Ye over antisemitic remarks
Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportwear company said would hit its bottom line.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air More Uptempo Enters The “Embossed” Collection
Centered around four silhouettes that hold direct ties to the hardwood, Nike’s latest sportswear collection has employed basketball engravings across the a duo of Air Force 1’s, the Dunk High and now the Nike Air More Uptempo. Exploring a simplified two-tone color palette, crisp white tumbled leathers extend...
Comments / 0