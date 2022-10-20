Adidas is cutting ties with Kanye “Ye” West, the founder of the Yeezy brand, ending one of the most successful and storied shoe partnerships and capping off a tumultuous few weeks. After West made repeated antisemitic comments after wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week, German brand said in a statement to FN that it would no longer work with Ye, following a series of controversial and anti-semitic statements from the rapper turned fashion designer. ”Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and...

4 MINUTES AGO