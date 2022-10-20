Read full article on original website
Tall City Brewery Company hosts Boss Babe Market
MIDLAND, Texas — The Tall City Brewery Company in Midland hosted the Boss Babe Market today. “I’ve been participating in this event for the last four months… It supports us women and it helps us stick together.” said Crystal Callaway, a vendor and the owner of Kitty's Coven.
First day of early voting leads to trouble for Midland County
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ballots in Midland had errors this morning that didn’t allow certain voters to vote on candidates for district 6 of the MISD board of trustees. The Midland county elections office discovered this morning that there was a transposition error on the ballots for precinct 402 that didn’t allow them to vote for the MISD school board of trustees.
Oncor customers without power in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Around 305 customers were reported without power early Monday morning. The customers affected are reported to be around University Blvd. The cause was by vehicle, although Oncor did not go into details. Power is estimated to be restored by noon Monday. Be sure to check back...
Bonham Elementary School in Midland receives exclusive distinction
MIDLAND, Texas — Bonham Elementary School in Midland was recognized earlier today as a model PLC campus by Solution Tree, making it one of about 300 internationally and about 70 in Texas to receive this exclusive distinction. PLC stands for professional learning community, and that is the culture that...
Midland Historical Society host an Archaeology Day
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The event was part of Texas Archaeology Month. Participants were able to examine stone tools, artifacts and even recreate aspects of Native American life. President of the Midland Historical Society, Jim Collett, said today served as an interactive learning experience. “We want the museum to be...
Christ Church Anglican held annual festival of St. Francis, including pet blessing and 5k run
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The festival was a fun filled event for every member of the family to enjoy. The festival included music, food, vendors, games for the kids and a way for the community to come together. For the first time, the festival had a bless the pet 5k...
Local mom almost gives birth on the day of ORMC attack
ODESSA, Texas — On the day of Oct. 3, Megan Wood was scheduled to give birth to her baby at Odessa Regional Medical Center. However, things did not go as planned for her that day. "I was en route to the hospital and then they called and told me...
Midland County deals with voting issues for MISD Board of Trustees
Judge John Shrode of the 358th District Court said temporary restraining orders were for “extreme necessity or hardship.”. The Midland Bulldogs picked up their first district win of the season, beating Odessa High 41-31 at Ratliff Stadium. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT. The Monahans Loboes won...
O'Rourke hits education hard during Midland visit
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrat candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke held a rally at the Grand Texan Hotel three days before early voting for state elections begin on Monday. O’Rourke talked about his stance on education, expanding Medicaid and investing in...
Bonham Middle Schooler arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A 6th-grade boy at Bonham Middle School was arrested on Friday after he became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and charged with Threat or Exhibition of...
Rink ’n’ Roll hosts Fright Night
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fright Night kicked off Sunday evening at Music City Mall many people attended the event dressed up in the Halloween spirit. Music City Mall’s manager Greg Morgan says the turnout surprised him. “It’s really amazing to see the community coming back out, especially post-covid,” Morgan...
More than 1,000 Midland homes without power
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: According to Oncor, all power has been restored to these homes in Midland. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oncor is reporting an outage impacting about 1,300 homes in near Saddle Club in Midland. At last update, the Oncor outage map lists the estimated time of restoration as midnight. At...
Top 5 Rules Everyone Should Know About Driving on 191
If you commute between Midland and Odessa on Hwy 191, then these are things you definitely know. You know that if you are going the speed limit on Hwy 191 you are a hazard because no one goes 75, that is just a suggestion. Everyone is going 80-85 and you need to keep up if you are driving on 191.
Two accused of deadly conduct following road race, MPD says
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were allegedly involved in a road race that reached speeds of more than 97 miles per hour. Gabrielle Amy, 21, and Griffin Duewall, 19, have been charged with Deadly Conduct. According to an affidavit, on October 13, a Sergeant with the […]
MCSO asking community to help find missing person
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help locate, 21-year-old, Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo. He was last seen on October 24, at 4:20 pm, walking south on the 5200 block of south highway 349. Bryan was wearing a grey shirt (Ecko) and blue jeans.
Man accused of threatening girlfriend, her ex with knife amid allegations of cheating, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly brandished a weapon while confronting his girlfriend and her ex amid speculations of cheating. Anthony Solis, 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on October 11, officers with the Midland Police […]
RSV season: what parents need to know:
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Typically, RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) circulates through communities from late November through March. However, local healthcare providers said the illness never truly went away last season- they saw many patients with RSV in the summer, which is not normal. And now, providers are seeing a spike in the illness among children. Medical […]
Northern Oil continues snapping up Permian assets
After amassing non-operated assets in the Delaware Basin in several deals announced since August, Northern Oil and Gas has turned its sights on the Midland Basin. The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said this week it will acquire a 36.7% working interest in the Mascot Project in Midland County for $330 million in cash.
OPD investigates major crash at 2nd and Harless
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a major crash that occurred this morning near 2nd street and Harless. Drivers should look to avoid the area and find an alternate route this morning. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
Man accused of firing gun in Odessa bar indicted on 15 counts
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man arrested last month after witnesses said he allegedly fired a gun multiple times inside a local bar has been indicted by a Grand Jury on 14 counts of Deadly Conduct and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Jorge Tarango, 29, was arrested on September 16, according […]
