Catrinas Festival 2022 Celebrating the Day of the Dead October 26 - November 2 at Club Sur, 2901 1st. Avenue South, Seattle, WA. The public is invited to bring pictures, flowers, candles, and mementos of loved ones to place on the altar decorated with flowers, folk art and “ofrendas”, inside Club Sur. Every day of the event a candlelight procession and Catrinas and Catrinos parade with live Mexican music starts at 630 PM on the corner of S. Forest Street and Utah Avenue S., ending at 800 PM, inside Club Sur with an authentic Mexican “Fiesta” to commemorate the legacy of our dead. The Catrinas Festival offers live music performances ranging from mariachi to traditional Aztec and Mayan dance performances, ballet “Folklórico”, Mexican charros, displays of traditional altars and original folk art, Catrinas and Catrinos parade and contest, children’s workshops, handcrafts, wall of memories, the “En Vida” awards, calavera face painting, and more.

