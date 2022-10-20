Read full article on original website
Week 8: Ravens Vs. Buccaneers Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
The Ravens will face their old nemesis Tom Brady when they travel to Tampa Bay for a Thursday night game. Which team will emerge victorious on the short week?
KARE
The Minnesota Vikings Are in the NFC North Driver's Seat | The Ron Johnson Show
After a loss to the Washington Commanders, the Green Bay Packers have fallen to 2.5 games back in the NFC North. Can the Minnesota Vikings possibly lose it now?
KARE
THESE Minnesota Vikings Have a Lot to PROVE Out of the Bye Week | The Minnesota Football Party
The Minnesota Vikings will return to action in Week 8 with a 2.5-game lead in the division. Which players have the most to prove?
