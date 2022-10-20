ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Bulloch Rec. Dept. offers activities for ages 50 and over

Bulloch County Recreation Department offers classes and activities for ages 5o and over. The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department not only has sports for the youth, but also several programs for the older community. One specific program is the 50 Plus program, which involves entertaining activities for adults ages 50 and over. The 50 Plus program includes classes from swim lessons to evening line dancing and activities such as bingo, chair yoga and more.
Down and Out in Savannah

Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
Statesboro Publix and Eagles Corner Construction Update

Statesboro and Bulloch County citizens are closer than they ever have been to grocery shopping at Publix in Statesboro again. Due to supply chain delays that have become the norm in recent months, the Eagles Corner Publix in Statesboro is now shooting for a very early December opening. This is a slight shift from the previous estimate of mid-November.
Georgia Southern University One of 51 Nationwide Grant Recipients of 2022 Build to Scale Program

The United States Economic Development Administration (EDA) has named Georgia Southern University as one of 51 nationwide grant recipients of the 2022 Build to Scale program, which means the University will receive $600,000 in grant funding along with $600,000 in local match funds. The goal is to accelerate technology entrepreneurship by increasing inclusive access to entrepreneurial support and startup capital.
4 protesters arrested outside home of baby missing, believed dead in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Four people have been arrested after protesting outside the home of missing toddler Quinton Simon, according to the Chatham County Police Department. Kimberly Tahyer was arrested Saturday night after reportedly banging on the windows and doors of the home in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road, authorities said. She was charged with criminal trespassing.
What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather is cooling down and Savannah is quickly transforming into a spooky place to spend the weekend. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in the area that you might want to go to. Savannah Tattoo Arts Festival When: Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23 Where: Savannah […]
Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious pizza.
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, October 22 through Friday, October 28. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Details uncovered on Leilani Simon’s felony arrest in NC

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The WSAV Investigative Unit uncovered new information about why the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon was on probation. Just days after Quinton went missing WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon was already in trouble. In a September 2022 Chatham County incident report, after a fight between Leilani and her […]
Stars out at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Cinematic creativity celebrations kicked off Saturday evening at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 as special guests graced the red carpet. Actress Carrie Condon was honored at the festival with the Distinguished Performance Award. First seen in the Oscar-nominated film Angela’s Ashes, Condon has garnered praise for her works such as […]
Onlookers get close to award winning actor in Savannah tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some onlookers at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 were unexpectedly treated to a greeting, autograph and photo opportunities when actor Eddie Redmayne left the red carpet and headed their way. “He was walking by, and my friend Charlie told me to get something signed and I didn’t have anything, so […]
