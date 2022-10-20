Read full article on original website
Bulloch Rec. Dept. offers activities for ages 50 and over
Bulloch County Recreation Department offers classes and activities for ages 5o and over. The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department not only has sports for the youth, but also several programs for the older community. One specific program is the 50 Plus program, which involves entertaining activities for adults ages 50 and over. The 50 Plus program includes classes from swim lessons to evening line dancing and activities such as bingo, chair yoga and more.
Final few days for this year’s Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people will be heading out to the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair in Statesboro as it wraps up this weekend. But it’s not just the midway that comes to town once a year. It’s also the local elements that are a part of the community’s past or present.
Down and Out in Savannah
Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
Statesboro Publix and Eagles Corner Construction Update
Statesboro and Bulloch County citizens are closer than they ever have been to grocery shopping at Publix in Statesboro again. Due to supply chain delays that have become the norm in recent months, the Eagles Corner Publix in Statesboro is now shooting for a very early December opening. This is a slight shift from the previous estimate of mid-November.
Georgia Southern University One of 51 Nationwide Grant Recipients of 2022 Build to Scale Program
The United States Economic Development Administration (EDA) has named Georgia Southern University as one of 51 nationwide grant recipients of the 2022 Build to Scale program, which means the University will receive $600,000 in grant funding along with $600,000 in local match funds. The goal is to accelerate technology entrepreneurship by increasing inclusive access to entrepreneurial support and startup capital.
City of Savannah says people from a now-evicted homeless camp are in shelter, jail or other camps
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The homeless camp under Truman Parkway existed for decades. It has been just over a week since the City of Savannah shut it down and fenced it off. The fire at the beginning of October was the last straw, according to the mayor. “It’s not safe...
4 protesters arrested outside home of baby missing, believed dead in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Four people have been arrested after protesting outside the home of missing toddler Quinton Simon, according to the Chatham County Police Department. Kimberly Tahyer was arrested Saturday night after reportedly banging on the windows and doors of the home in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road, authorities said. She was charged with criminal trespassing.
What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather is cooling down and Savannah is quickly transforming into a spooky place to spend the weekend. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in the area that you might want to go to. Savannah Tattoo Arts Festival When: Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23 Where: Savannah […]
Missing in Savannah: Police searching for 13-year-old boy who disappeared Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Charles Jackson was last seen Saturday afternoon on the 2200 block of Vicksburg Drive. Charles is described as between 70 and 80 pounds, 4 feet 11 inches with a low haircut. He was last seen...
Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious pizza.
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, October 22 through Friday, October 28. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Details uncovered on Leilani Simon’s felony arrest in NC
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The WSAV Investigative Unit uncovered new information about why the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon was on probation. Just days after Quinton went missing WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon was already in trouble. In a September 2022 Chatham County incident report, after a fight between Leilani and her […]
Stars out at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Cinematic creativity celebrations kicked off Saturday evening at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 as special guests graced the red carpet. Actress Carrie Condon was honored at the festival with the Distinguished Performance Award. First seen in the Oscar-nominated film Angela’s Ashes, Condon has garnered praise for her works such as […]
EXCLUSIVE: Police ask commissioners for $250K to offset expenses from Quinton Simon search
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — On Friday, Chatham County’s Board of Commissioners approved the reallocation of $250,000 from the school zone camera fund to police to support an "active long-term investigation." WJCL pressed police to find out what that was. We have learned exclusively that those funds are going...
Pay It Forward: Shemika Simmons talks life-saving program Go Pink 365
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We love hearing stories of success and sharing them with you. In Thursday’s Paying It Forward, meet a woman making an impact with her lifesaving movement. Medical experts say 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. “I never thought it would hit home with a […]
Onlookers get close to award winning actor in Savannah tonight
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some onlookers at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 were unexpectedly treated to a greeting, autograph and photo opportunities when actor Eddie Redmayne left the red carpet and headed their way. “He was walking by, and my friend Charlie told me to get something signed and I didn’t have anything, so […]
Local doctors concerned about ‘tripledemic’ of respiratory viruses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s very early on in flu season and Georgia has the highest rate of infection in the country, according to CDC data. Health experts are now warning about a triple threat of illnesses with rising cases of the flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and COVID-19. Savannah doctors say they’re already seeing […]
Quinton Simon's mom downs shots, flirts with bar staff amid search for toddler's remains
The mom of a missing Georgia toddler spent hours boozing at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday night as FBI agents combed through a sprawling landfill in search of the child's remains.
