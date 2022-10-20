Read full article on original website
First Presbyterian Church annual shoe drive helps Ripley area schools
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — For First Presbyterian Church of Ripley, the congregation is small, but the cause is great. For over 15 years, this church has been donating to a shoes and socks project that has impacted thousands of Jackson County school children. Frances O’Connell and Diane Hambrick...
Lola “Pauline” Smith
Lola “Pauline” Smith, 95, of the Comet Community, Ravenswood Route, departed this life on October 16, 2022, at Ravenswood Care Center. She was born on May 25, 1927, in Sandyville, WV, a daughter of the late Harold David Somerville and Lola Inez Moore Somerville.
Sobriety checkpoint set for Nov. 2 in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police have announced a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted from 6 p.m. to midnight Nov. 2 on W.Va. 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street in Clarksburg. The checkpoint is designed to deter and detect impaired drivers, State Police said in...
DAR to host Ohio poet laureate Kari Gunter-Seymour
CHESTER, Ohio (WVNews) — The Return Jonathan Meigs Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will host Ohio Poet Laureate Kari Gunter-Seymour during an open meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the historic Chester Academy in Chester, Ohio. The members of the chapter are...
Being ‘Deputy for a Day’ is a dream come true for second grader
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Deputy Wesley Rhodes took his oath of office last Thursday from Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger. As he solemnly raised his right hand and repeated the words the sheriff read, it was clear that Wesley took the ceremony to heart. He carefully signed his name on the paperwork and then waited for his instructions.
Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Council hears both sides of Amendment 2, honors city employees
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council heard both sides of the argument for Amendment 2 at Monday evening’s meeting. Kelly Allen, the executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy spoke against Amendment 2, and held a public forum prior to the regular session to warn of the fallout of a potential 27% cut in tax revenue for municipalities, counties and schools.
Mason County Law Enforcement Banquet awards Officer of the Year
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The 10th annual Mason County Law Enforcement Banquet was held Thursday night at the First Church of God Worship Center in Point Pleasant. The event honors all officers and awards the Officer of the Year. The event is managed by the Point Pleasant Rotary Club. This year’s gala marked a return to ceremony as the event was not held the last two years due to COVID-19 concerns, though honorees were still named. All law enforcement officers who serve in Mason County were invited, along with their families.
Benefit dinner supports Jackson County Community Foundation
MILLWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — A sold-out audience was on hand to celebrate the Community Foundation of Jackson County on Thursday night at the National Guard Armory in Millwood. Featured speaker, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and football analyst Terry Bradshaw spoke passionately and humorously about finding a purpose...
13th annual Haunted Trail set for October 28-29
COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — A dark walk, scary clowns, spooky ghosts, and things that go bump in the night are good ways to describe the happenings at the Haunted Trail at the Jackson County Junior Fairgrounds. Presented by the Jackson County Junior Fair Horse committee, the 13th annual...
Gallia Soil and Water holds annual meeting; presents top awards
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The 78th Annual Gallia County Soil and Water Conservation District Meeting was held at the First Church of the Nazarene in Gallipolis, where many honors were presented. The goal of the District is to “provide leadership by promoting the wise use and enhancement of...
Hosaflook heading back to State Meet
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — On her home course, Ellie Hosaflook earned a trip to Ona. The talented Hosaflook, a Ripley High School junior, qualified for her third straight West Virginia high school state cross country meet at the Class AAA Region IV competition, staged on the Cedar Lakes Course.
Ravenswood CC team off to State Meet
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Ravenswood won’t be hard to spot at this coming weekend’s West Virginia High School State Cross Country Meet. The entire Devilette team qualified for the Class AA-A competition, while Cade Curfman is heading to Cabell Midland High School in Ona for the boys race.
Early voting begins October 26
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The Jackson County Clerk is gearing up for early voting, which will run from this Wednesday through Nov. 5. The two early voting sites are the same as in past years, the County Courthouse and the Ravenswood Library. Hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
James Edward Archer
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, James Edward Archer, 79, of Sandyville, passed away October 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving and devoted wife, Roxanne and our children enveloped in all our love as he passed from this world in his path to meet the Lord. Finally, being free from the horrible disease of Alzheimer’s and dementia. Now he will remember the life he had.
Ravenswood falls to Buffalo in home finale
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Ravenswood’s home finale was rough. Buffalo came to town and roamed at will on the turf of Spano-Taylor Stadium at Flinn Field.
Amendments 2 and 4 and the MacIntosh House were topics of discussion at Ravenswood City Council
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Jackson County school teacher and vice president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) for Jackson County, Kim Love, spoke during the public forum section of the recent Ravenswood City Council meeting. She addressed concerns with amendments 2 and 4 on the upcoming ballot.
Ripley Lady Vikings fall to Hurricane in girls' soccer
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Ripley girls’ soccer came to a close last week with a 4-1 loss to Hurricane in Class AAA sectional action. Makayla Wriston scored Ripley’s lone goal.
Kittle's shootout heroics win competitive Play of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With the soccer playoffs in full swing and the football season winding down, there were plenty of heroics to choose from for the latest WV News Play of the Week, sponsored by GameChangers. This one is a two-parter: Grafton goalkeeper Bryson Kittle made the...
