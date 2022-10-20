POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The 10th annual Mason County Law Enforcement Banquet was held Thursday night at the First Church of God Worship Center in Point Pleasant. The event honors all officers and awards the Officer of the Year. The event is managed by the Point Pleasant Rotary Club. This year’s gala marked a return to ceremony as the event was not held the last two years due to COVID-19 concerns, though honorees were still named. All law enforcement officers who serve in Mason County were invited, along with their families.

