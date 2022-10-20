ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

Two gang members arrested in deadly Tampa bar shooting, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Two suspects wanted in a Tampa bar shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, and six others injured earlier this month have been arrested in Texas, police said. Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32, were both taken into custody Monday by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. She said during a Monday afternoon news conference that both suspects were hiding out at a motel in Brownsville, Texas with their girlfriends.
TAMPA, FL
CBS News

Suspect arrested in shooting near 7th Avenue

TAMPA, Fla.-- The Tampa Police Department have arrested a suspect involved in a shooting leaving one in critical condition. The shooting occurred earl Sunday morning on North 16th Street. According to reports, at approximately 2:50 AM on October 23, 2022, as nightlife establishments were closing, a physical altercation broke out...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

1 dead in Palmetto shooting, Manatee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, patrol deputies responded to the 2800 block of 7th Avenue East in Palmetto around 3:30 a.m. They found a 21-year-old man lying in a driveway with at least one gunshot […]
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: 1 arrested in fatal Ybor City shooting

YBOR CITY, Fla. - A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in Ybor City early Sunday morning. According to the Tampa Police Department, several people got into a physical fight shortly before 3 a.m. at the intersection of N 16th Street and E 7th Avenue and 21-year-old Jatony Tykeese Torres attacked and shot the victim.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

TPD news conference: Arrests made in Tampa bar shooting

Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor provided an update on arrests made in a deadly bar shooting earlier in October. A 30-year-old man was shot and killed and six other adults were injured during the incident at LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge on Franklin Street.
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

St. Pete police to discuss ‘violent drug ring’ investigation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway is scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss a multi-agency task force investigation into “a violent drug ring.”. According to a Monday evening release, authorities said the ring is responsible for “millions of dollars...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

‘We don’t understand it’: Friends of Clearwater murder victim trying to cope with his death

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Friends of a man brutally beaten and killed with a tire iron want to know why the beloved father of two was randomly attacked while riding his bike. Police say 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman was riding his bicycle early Friday morning when he was violently attacked by Jermaine Adrian Bennett, who allegedly told police he did it because "the ills of society had gotten to him."
CLEARWATER, FL

