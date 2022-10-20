ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough Community Calendar

TAMPA — Hillsborough Community College’s Visual and Performing Arts Series will present a performance of “Ghost Factory” by Bridgman|Packer Dance (NYC) Oct. 28-29, 7:30 p.m. at the HCC Ybor City Mainstage Theatre. Ghost Factory features “Video Partnering”— the integration of live performance and video technology —...
TAMPA, FL
Gourd almighty! How Tampa’s pumpkin king keeps finding supersized squash

CARROLLWOOD — Perched high atop a throne of hay, 969 pounds of gigantic gourd gleam under the Florida sun. In the weeks leading up to Halloween, hoards of autumn lovers are expected to make the pilgrimage here to admire “Florida’s largest pumpkin.” At least, that’s the title the social media person at Bearss Groves gave it.
TAMPA, FL
Looking Ahead: Upcoming A&E events around Tampa Bay

• “The Drowsy Chaperone,” through Oct. 30, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org. • “I Ought to be in Pictures,” Oct. 21-Nov. 6, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater....
CLEARWATER, FL
The Great West Chase still seeking runners

WESTCHASE — For runners, joggers, and walkers, a community-driven event is just around the corner that will be raising funds to benefit a local school. The 21st annual Great West Chase will return this year that features three different races and lots of entertainment at the end. Registration is still open through race day, and participants can opt to run in the 10K, the 5K, and Fun Run. Racers can also choose to be challenged by participating in the 5K and 10K race.
TAMPA, FL
New Gamers Corner at Wesley Chapel District Park offers fun for everyone

WESLEY CHAPEL – Finding a family-friendly activity that doesn’t involve spending money can be challenging these days, but you don’t have to look far to have a fun time. Once a month, the Wesley Chapel District Park hosts The Gamers Corner event for children, teenagers, their parents and anyone else who enjoys playing games. The site has everything from board and card games to consoles, so you don’t need to bring anything to have fun.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
18th Wesley Chapel Fall Festival is this weekend

The annual Wesley Chapel Fall Festival has come a long way over its nearly two decades, and staying on that track the 18th event, coming Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, is going to be the biggest yet. The carnival will feature 12 thrilling rides and some less thrilling for younger...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Good things come in pretzel-wrapped packages at Pretzel Haus

CARROLLWOOD — There’s something comforting about a warm pretzel. From the mouthwatering smell of pretzels baking to the options of sweet and savory toppings, a new establishment is filling a need in the community for a tasty treat or meal. The Pretzel Haus at 14351 N. Dale Mabry...
TAMPA, FL

