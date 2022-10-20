Read full article on original website
Related
norwoodnews.org
Benjamin Franklin Reform Dems Will Consider Endorsing 2023 District 11 City Council Primary Candidates
The Benjamin Franklin Reform Democratic Club (BFRDC) has announced that it will “discuss and decide whether to endorse a candidate for the 2023 11th district City Council [Democratic] primary election.”. A representative for the Kingsbridge-based club said that if the club decides to go ahead with this proposal, club...
norwoodnews.org
City Island Rising Collects 200 Donations for Asylum Seekers During Clothing Drive
OVER 200 bags of donations were received for recently arrived asylum seekers in New York City during a clothing drive held by local organization, City Island Rising, over the weekend ending Sunday, Oct. 23, as other Bronxites took part in the annual Tour de Bronx cycle event. The organization’s representatives...
norwoodnews.org
Crotona: Building Applications Filed with DOB for New Residential Building at 1827 Waterloo Place
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new, 7-story, residential building at 1827 Waterloo Place in the Crotona section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between East 175th and East 176th Streets, the lot is closest to the 174th Street subway station,...
norwoodnews.org
Kingsbridge Heights: Bus Driver Assaulted with Face-Spray Substance Amid Dispute with Passenger
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached video and photos who is being sought in connection to an assault on an on-duty MTA employee that occurred in Kingsbridge Heights. An NYPD spokesperson said that on Friday, Sept. 23, at 10.48 a.m....
norwoodnews.org
FDNY: Area Secured following Woodlawn Heights Fire on Transformer Pole
An apparent, outdoor electrical fire broke out on Monday evening, Oct. 24, in the Woodlawn Heights section of The Bronx. The FDNY said the incident has since been closed out and the cause is being investigated. According to the FDNY, the incident was reported at 6:26 p.m. on Monday at...
norwoodnews.org
Williamsbridge: 62-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot
The NYPD has launched a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a 62-year-old man in Williamsbridge. According to an NYPD spokesperson, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at approximately 5.08 a.m., police responded to a “ShotSpotter activation,” a device used to track the sound of gunshots, at 763 East 219th Street.
norwoodnews.org
Olinville: 60-Year-Old Pedestrian Critical following Road Accident
A 60-year-old male pedestrian remains hospitalized and in critical condition following a road accident in Olinville, just northwest of Gun Hill Houses, police said. On Friday, Oct. 21, at approximately 11.27 p.m., officers from the 47th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian who was struck at the intersection of East Gun Hill Road and White Plains Road.
Comments / 0