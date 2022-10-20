ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDNY: Area Secured following Woodlawn Heights Fire on Transformer Pole

An apparent, outdoor electrical fire broke out on Monday evening, Oct. 24, in the Woodlawn Heights section of The Bronx. The FDNY said the incident has since been closed out and the cause is being investigated. According to the FDNY, the incident was reported at 6:26 p.m. on Monday at...
Williamsbridge: 62-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot

The NYPD has launched a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a 62-year-old man in Williamsbridge. According to an NYPD spokesperson, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at approximately 5.08 a.m., police responded to a “ShotSpotter activation,” a device used to track the sound of gunshots, at 763 East 219th Street.
Olinville: 60-Year-Old Pedestrian Critical following Road Accident

A 60-year-old male pedestrian remains hospitalized and in critical condition following a road accident in Olinville, just northwest of Gun Hill Houses, police said. On Friday, Oct. 21, at approximately 11.27 p.m., officers from the 47th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian who was struck at the intersection of East Gun Hill Road and White Plains Road.
