Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border
PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren't covered by a border wall. The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in south-eastern...
MySanAntonio
Falling oil prices to spur lower taxes for ND drillers
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Unless oil prices increase dramatically in the remaining days of October, North Dakota’s treasury won’t be banking the benefits of a tax increase on drillers that has bumped state tax collections by $120 million since June, the state tax commissioner said Monday. The...
MySanAntonio
7 Questions With... J. Wilson's, JW's Patio owner
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A fixture in Beaumont since 2015, J. Wilson's is simply a part of Beaumont lore at this point. From the man candy to wing and hot dog days, it's the kind of neighborhood watering hole that draws Beaumonters en masse.
Comments / 0