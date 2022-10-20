Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
It’s Back! Wegmans Halloween Parade Returns to Johnson City Store
After a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the popular "Halloween parade" is coming back to the Johnson City Wegmans store. David Orlovsky, the store manager, said "we're excited" that what quickly turned into a tradition at the Broome County Wegmans is returning. He said the store's first Halloween parade was held in 2010.
Brush Fire Problems Heat Up in Southern Tier
Several area emergency services communications centers are reporting an uptick in calls about out of control open burning. As residents have been clearing leaves and brush from their property, many turn to burning the debris and that has resulted in several brush fires in Broome, Otsego and other counties in the Southern Tier and Central New York.
Endicott Police Range Upgrade Will Offer More Realistic Training
A $350,000 state grant will be used to improve training operations at the Endicott police headquarters. Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, an Endwell Democrat, announced the funding on Monday. The shooting range at the Endicott's law enforcement training facility will be upgraded with $200,000 of the grant. New material will be installed...
Old Endwell Mister Donut Building Torn Down for Expansion Project
Demolition crews have removed a structure that was home to a popular Endwell donut shop a few decades ago. The building at 2713 East Main Street housed a Mister Donut operation during the 1970s and 1980s. Most recently, First General of Southern New York used the site for its offices.
Thousands Without Power in Broome & Chenango Counties
New York State Electric and Gas is reporting over 2,500 customers in Broome County without power as of 8 a.m. October 24. According to the NYSEG website, power was also reported out to around 1,000 customers in Chenango County. Broome County Emergency Services officials say they were aware of power...
Community Gathers to Help Rudin Family Farm Destroyed by Fire
Hundreds of friends, old and new are stepping up to help the Owego family that lost everything in a barn and house fire last week. A spaghetti dinner benefit was quickly put together this weekend at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Owego to help the Rudin family after their barn and house on Gaskill Road burned to the ground October 19.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Donates Over $30,000 to Rudin Family After Fire Destroys Farm
In the five days following a devastating fire that burnt most of the Rudin Family Farm to the ground, the greater Owego community has come together to raise upwards of $30,000 through donations, and a fundraiser this past Saturday. After arriving to the scene of the fire last Wednesday, Kathy...
Overnight lane closures on the Vestal Parkway
There will be overnight lane closures this evening on the Vestal Parkway.
Massachusetts Man Missing at Canadarago Lake, Otsego County
New York State Police out of Richfield Springs are investigating the disappearance of a Massachusetts man at Canadarago Lake in Otsego County. Authorities say 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield Massachusetts was last seen assembling a kayak at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22. His unoccupied kayak and other items were found later but the Massachusetts man was nowhere to be found in the area.
Fatal crash on Friday in the Town of Maine
On Friday, October 21st, at around 2:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on State Route 26 in the Town of Maine.
whcuradio.com
Joly: IPD has relaxed some requirements for recruits
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Department continues to recruit lateral transfers and new officers. Now, Acting Chief John Joly tells us they are relaxing some standards. They also look at a possible recruit’s personnel history. Joly is seeking the addition of seven police positions in the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Free Car Wash Available With Food Donation
You can help a local food pantry and get a free car wash this weekend. For the 2nd time in 2022 and the 11th consecutive year, Hoffman Car Wash employees are collecting non-perishable food items both Saturday, October 22nd and Sunday, October 23rd. These items will be distributed to 17...
Vestal’s Rob Matthews Nominated for TIME Dealer of the Year
On Tuesday, TIME announced that Rob Matthews, President of Matthews Cadillac in Vestal, had been nominated for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award. Matthews along with 47 other nominees will be honored at the National Automobile Dealers Association show in January of 2023. According to the press release, the award recognizes the nation's most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.
wxhc.com
Former JM Murray President, Roy Susskind Dies After Long Illness
A staple to the Cortland community and former JM Murray President, Roy Susskind has died after a long illness. Roy served as president of JM Murray from 1974 until 2004. He laid an expansive vision and the foundation for what JM Murray is today. “During his presidency, Roy’s entrepreneurial spirit...
Woman sentenced for Elmira burglaries
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One woman is going to jail after pleading guilty to burglary for multiple break-ins in Elmira earlier this year. Danielle McCormick pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Burglary in August 2022, the DA’s Office said. On October 24, she was sentenced to a year in the Chemung County Jail. Her indictment from this […]
24/7 car wash to open on Route 20 East
CAZENOVIA — The Cazenovia community will soon have its own car wash, which will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The new business, Caz Car Wash, is expected to open at 2567 Rt. 20 East the first week of November. The facility will have four...
Police confirm U-E High School student was hit by vehicle on Friday
On October 21st, at approximately 5:27 p.m., a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle outside of Union-Endicott High School.
rewind1077.com
Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
owegopennysaver.com
Fire battled at recycling facility in Owego
On Oct. 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the Owego Fire Department was toned out for a possible structure fire at the Taylor garbage recycling facility on Route 434 in Apalachin. Follow up communications confirmed a working fire in a large steel building, according to fire officials. The first responding chiefs...
Fire Destroys Barn and Home in Owego
No serious injuries are reported but a barn and a house in the Town of Owego are said to be a total loss following a fast-moving fire October 19 that drew firefighters from Tioga and Broome counties to the scene. The blaze was reported after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19...
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0