Micah Parsons Challenges Dak Prescott: 'This is Our Show!' Cowboys Practice Report & Injury Update - PHOTOS

By Logan MacDonald
 4 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys will need to contain running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

A major part of the 4-2 Dallas Cowboys' preparation this week inside The Star, beyond the continuing acceleration of Dak Prescott toward again being QB1 focuses on another offense.

The Detroit Lions are just 1-4, but have been among the NFL's best at running the football this season. Detroit is tied for second in the NFL in yards per carry (5.4), while recording the most runs of 40+ yards (four).

This success is due to the two-headed monster of Lions running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Ahead of their matchup against Detroit this Sunday, Dallas coach Mike McCarthy has outlined the problem they present .

"'Thunder and Lightning'," McCarthy said of the pair. "I know our defensive coaches are looking at it that way. I know Swift has got some dynamic runs so far this year."

A healthy Dak will help the offense, as will a healthy CeeDee Lamb, who is on the injury report with a hip issue but insists he's "fully healthy.'' ... and the report reflects that ...

Though first, Lamb did some juggling.

And for the Micah Parsons-led Dallas defense?

"Welcome back to the shit show!'' Parsons said to Dak at the Thursday practice, playfully adding a defense-first boast in his exchange with the QB by saying, "Just because you come back, that doesn't mean nothing's going to change around this here.

This is our (the defense's) shit.''

And Micah's defense will want to make sure it has its "stuff'' together on Sunday against these backs.

Swift has averaged an astounding 8.6 yards per carry , while posting two carries of 50+ yards in just three games.

McCarthy also had high praise for Williams, who he coached during his time with the Green Bay Packers.

"Jamaal personally was one of my favorite guys to coach," McCarthy said. "He'll go down as one of the best teammates that I've seen in this league in a long time. He's a complete back. He does everything very well ... Excellent pass protection, good receiver."

"I think these two guys compliment each other very well."

The Cowboys defense has been middle-of-the-pack this season against the run , allowing 4.4 yards per carry. However, the Dallas run defense is coming off a strong performance against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, during which it allowed just 3.5 yards per carry .

Now, Dallas will look to contain the "Thunder and Lightning" duo of Detroit on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, while hoping to "lean on" their backs - as Dallas has its own "Dine & Dash'' duo in Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard - against a Detroit run defense allowing 5.5 yards per carry to opposing backfields.

And obviously, beyond Micah's guys, Dak's guys will matter a great deal.

“I had a good practice today,'' Prescott said. "I’m right where I need to be.”

