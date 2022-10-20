Elbert County Clerk fires back at Secretary of State after appointment of election supervisor

Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Tina Peters, Lynda Zamora Wilson to get refunds for unused recount money in Colorado
As it turns out, recounts weren't as expensive as first thought. The Colorado Secretary of State's office announced Monday that refunds will be issued for recounts paid for by Republican Secretary of State candidate Tina Peters and Senate District 9 GOP candidate Lynda Zamora Wilson. Peters lost her primary bid...
Colorado candidates for secretary of state debate call out trustworthiness
COLORADO, USA — Republican Pam Anderson, the former two-term Jefferson County clerk and past head of the Colorado County Clerks Association, is challenging Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold to be Colorado's secretary of state. The pair went head-to-head in a debate Monday at 6 p.m. on Next with Kyle Clark.
broomfieldleader.com
Voter guide: Where Colorado State Board of Education candidates stand on 9 issues
Editor's note: This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado, a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools. Sign up for its newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters. Colorado’s State Board of Education is growing from seven to nine seats, and political control of the body that sets education policy could...
sentinelcolorado.com
Democrats campaigning in Aurora warn that Republicans will reverse gun laws if elected
AURORA | Democratic candidates up and down the ballot told supporters in Aurora this weekend that gun control, and preserving changes they’ve already made, is at stake this midterm election cycle. Shannon Watts, the founder of national activist group Moms Demand Action, attended the gathering at the Aurora Municipal...
coloradopolitics.com
Let Prop 121 cut taxes — since legislature won't
This year marks the end of my time in the Colorado Senate. During my tenure, I introduced four separate bills that would have cut state income taxes. The Democrat-controlled legislature killed each one in committee, so I took the idea straight to the people. In 2020, I partnered with Independence...
Colorado state school board race could shift power dynamic to the right
(Castle Rock, CO) While the state school board election doesn't draw the same media attention as the gubernatorial or attorney general races, whoever ends up serving on the board has the potential to shape what Colorado's 900,000 public students learn for years to come.
'The door is now open': Charlotte Sweeney officially sworn in to history-making judgeship
Charlotte N. Sweeney paid tribute Friday to every woman who preceded her as a trial judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, observing they all made history for being a "first" in one way or another. "For me it’s important to name the firsts. It’s only when you celebrate the first that you can guarantee it’s not gonna be the last," said Sweeney, the first openly gay federal judge for Colorado. ...
Colorado food truck fraudster gets 18 months in jail
DENVER — A Denver District Court judge sentenced Larry Perez to 18 months in the Denver County Jail on Friday for violating a 2019 order banning him from the food truck industry, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Thursday. In a related case, the judge also ordered Manuel Perez, Larry’s...
Stop the madness: How you can help fix our broken politics | Vince Bzdek
Wayne Williams is a Colorado Springs Republican through and through. He attended Brigham Young University and the University of Virginia law school before moving to the Springs in 1992. He’s served as an El Paso County commissioner in the state’s most conservative county, then as Colorado secretary of state and is the at-large representative on the City Council. He’s now running for mayor of the Springs.
Conservative radio host says DougCo parents are concerned about woke ideology
The original article stated Monson was responsible for accusing the district of alienating parents and indoctrinating students with “woke” ideology through its curriculum when her quote in the guide says that parents are the ones who are concerned.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: The Hypocrisy of the Wyoming GOP
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Once upon a time, the Republican Party in Wyoming was a proud, respected political institution that represented the bedrock conservative ideals of Wyoming’s citizens. But, before our very eyes, the Wyoming GOP is transforming itself into a hypocritical, comic opera...
coloradopolitics.com
Democrats running in top-ticket statewide races lead challengers by double-digit margins, poll shows
The Democrats topping the ticket statewide in Colorado hold big leads over their Republican challengers as voters begin to receive ballots, a new poll released Wednesday by a Democratic firm shows. The Global Strategy Group's Rocky Mountaineer poll, conducted Oct. 6-11 in partnership with ProgressNow Colorado, found Democratic Gov. Jared...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Satirical Ads Depict ‘Billionaires’ Who Support a Tax Cut Proposal on Colorado’s Ballot
“Cut roads! I literally look down on you and your roads,” says a woman as she steps into a private jet, depicted in an online advertisement against Proposition 121, a ballot measure that would lower Colorado’s single-rate income tax from 4.55% to 4.4%, threatening funding for health care, education, human services, and … roads.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: State board is right; Hitler was a socialist
Steve Durham wants children to know the truth about Hitler. The 5th Congressional District representative on the Colorado State Board of Education fought to update the state’s curriculum standards to link the Holocaust with socialism. Durham’s success ignited nationwide outrage among academics who portray Hitler as a right-wing maniac....
2 Colorado cities in top 50 of cities with highest homicide rate increases
According to a new report, homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the most populous U.S. cities.
Which River is the Longest One in the State of Colorado?
America's longest river is the Missouri River which measures an amazing 2,341 miles from the Centennial Mountains of Southwestern Montana to the Mississippi river. In Colorado, our longest river isn't as long as the Missouri River, but it is the 4th longest river in America. Do you know which one is the longest in our state?
Santa Fe and C-470 construction begins Wednesday
Douglas County begins its largest transportation construction project to date Wednesday with the widening of South Santa Fe Drive (U.S. 85) at C-470 from four to six lanes. It will close eastbound C-470 access from South Santa Fe Drive through 2023, but the flyover to eastbound lanes will remain open. Drivers going southbound on Santa Fe can also take County Line Road east to Lucent Boulevard south to access east-bound C-470.
Remembering the deadly blizzard that struck Colorado 25 years ago
Monday marks the 25th anniversary of an epic blizzard that had parts of Colorado and the Denver metro area in a deadly grip for three days in 1997.
coloradosun.com
Heidi Ganahl says Colorado’s inflation rate is 16% and the highest in the U.S. Both claims require many asterisks.
Inflation was bound to become a campaign topic this political season. During the gubernatorial debate hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 two weeks ago, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl shared some striking new numbers about how much prices have increased since a Democrat became president. “Inflation came out (Oct. 13)...
Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?
Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
