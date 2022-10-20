NBA Exec: Knicks Would "No Question" Move Evan Fournier, But ...

Evan Fournier could help a true NBA contender when the time is right but New York Knicks fans shouldn't expect a spectacular return.

Bon voyage, Evan Fournier?

The status of the New York Knicks ' deep-ball threat and French national team captain will be a topic of discussion as the team works through a curious, if not hopeful, point on its franchise timeline. Fournier lingered in trade discussions throughout the offseason but has since returned for a second in blue and orange, reprising his role as the Knicks' starting shooting guard.

But with the Knicks featuring several younger talents behind him ... there's a growing amount of hype around Quentin Grimes and Cam Reddish enjoyed a 22-breakout in Wednesday's season opener in Memphis ... some feel like Fournier is becoming more expendable with each passing week.

Add an anonymous NBA executive to that list.

"I don’t think there is any question they would be willing to move him," the front office member told Heavy.com. Fournier, who turns 30 later this month, could undoubtedly help a contending team on its outside shooting endeavors. His 241 successful three-pointers earned last season were a career-high and a Knicks' single-season franchise record, though he did shoot a personal-worst .417 from the field and struggled on defense.

Thus, any move of Fournier would be a clear dump of a $73 million contract, one that would prevent the Knicks from receiving any sizable return.

"You know what Evan is at this point. If you’re a contender and you need a veteran to score off your bench, he is going to be someone you look at," the executive declared. "But (the Knicks are) probably just doing it for salary relief, and not going to get something back of significance for him.”

Fournier put in 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the field as the Knicks fell by a 115-112 final to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Many fans, who haven't exactly built a strong relationship with Fournier despite his role in Knicks history, would likely welcome the chance to see Grimes (who continues to sit due to foot soreness) and Reddish, though it sounds like those two would be the biggest "yields" of any trade involving the man in front of them.

The Knicks (0-1) return to action on Friday night, as the Detroit Pistons will serve as the opponent for their 2022 home opener at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

