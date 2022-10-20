Read full article on original website
Two arrested in Mannsville attempted murder case
MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KTEN) — Two suspects are jailed after an attempted murder in Mannsville. Nickolas Clark, 24, and Ali Roper, 21, were arrested after the Johnston County Sheriff's Office received a call about a stabbing on Thursday afternoon. Deputies went to a home on Easy Street where they found...
Five arrests in Love County car part thefts
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Love County deputies have put a big dent in the stolen catalytic converter trade. The pollution control devices contain valuable precious metals, making them a desirable target for thieves. The Love County Sheriff's Office saw an increase in catalytic converter thefts over the last...
Bonham Middle Schooler arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A 6th-grade boy at Bonham Middle School was arrested on Friday after he became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and charged with Threat or Exhibition of...
Drone tracks Marshall County fugitive to rooftop hiding spot
KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop led to a standoff in Marshall County overnight. Sheriff Donald Yow said Stephanie Stowe was driving the car and Zachary Jones, who was the passenger, would not tell deputies his real name. Jones resisted arrest and ran off. It turned out he...
Sherman ISD reports death of elementary teacher
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District is mourning the death of Dillingham Elementary teacher Nicole Newbold. Newbold, 49, passed away unexpectedly last Wednesday at the age of 49. Sherman ISD said Newbold spent the past 17 years in the district. This was her second year at...
6th grade student arrested at Bonham Middle School for gun threat
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — ECISD said another student has now been arrested for making a school threat. ECISD tells us, “Friday, a 6th grade boy at Bonham Middle School became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and […]
Sherman Police and Fire face off on the softball diamond for a good cause
SHERMAN (KTEN) -- Sherman Police and Fire got a chance at bragging rights in Saturday's charity softball game in Fairview Park. The conditions were extremely windy, but the weather did not stop the them from playing ball for the Grayson County Children Advocacy Center. "The exciting part is collecting the...
Caddo woman dies after driving off road near Atoka, OHP says
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - A Caddo woman died Friday night after driving off the road, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened a few miles west of Atoka on State Highway 7. The OHP report stated Christie Gray was driving toward Atoka when she drove off the...
Brother sentenced to life in prison for killing his sister, her boyfriend over insurance money, Collin County DA says
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murder of his sister and her boyfriend over insurance money, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Blake Richards, 30, of Plano, was convicted of capital murder in the deaths of his...
Largest Fentanyl Bust To-Date for MCSO
On Oct. 11, 2022, a four-day long investigation into a local Fentanyl trafficking came to a close for the Murray County Sheriff’s Department (MCSO.) William Parker Gray, 33, of Sulphur, was stopped for a traffic violation north of Sulphur, where deputies located approximately 2,400 Fentanyl pills combined with approximately 12 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and four firearms.
Denton police end search for critical missing teen
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton police have ended their search for a critical missing teen. A 13-year-old named Naomi was last seen with her 15-year-old sister in the area of Allegra Vista at about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. Denton police posted on Twitter at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday saying she was found safe with her sister.Police did not say what Naomi was last seen wearing. If you have information about Naomi or her whereabouts, call 940-349-8181.
Denison church celebrates 150 years
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The congregation of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Denison gathered to celebrate the church's 150th anniversary. Mount Pleasant Baptist was founded in 1872 by a family who moved to Denison from Missouri. Its first services were held not in a church building, but in the home of a young minister.
Bryan County deputy helps delivers baby outside UPS store
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -UPS delivers countless packages every day, but never this. “It was definitely a first, I’ve never done that before,” said Bryan County Patrol Deputy Dylan Phillips. It was just a normal morning for Phillips, who was headed down US 70 in Durant. “Dispatch had sounded...
The Ghosts of Outlaws Haunt This Abandoned Oklahoma Cemetery
There's an abandoned and hidden cemetery in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of outlaws. Back in the 1800s and early 1900s, it was a popular place to dump bodies and dispose of evidence. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT THIS HAUNTED OK. GRAVEYARD. It...
“I’m miserable...would they want to live like this?” - Sherman woman says her apartment is unlivable
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman woman said her apartment is falling apart right before her eyes. A tearful Mallory Wilson said, “I am so miserable, they wouldn’t want to live, would they want to live like this?”. Wilson is in tears because her home is in shambles.
Clearing the way for new Sherman housing
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Sherman is hoping to add more apartments to a 13-acre site where the Woodmen Circle Home once stood. Over the last few months, the city has been working with the owner of the property at the corner of FM 1417 and West Houston Street to demolish what was left of the large brick building that started life as an orphanage in the 1920s.
A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
The Most Beautiful Barndominium on 53 Acres in Celina, Texas
Over the past few years Barndominiums have become very popular, let’s be honest they can look amazing just like this one that I found that is currently for sale in Celina, Texas. But this particular property is beyond stunning as this barndominium is new having been built in 2021 and the stunning home sits on 53 gorgeous acres of land in the great state of Texas.
Line of storms moving through Texoma may turn severe
UPDATE: Monday, October 24, 2022, at 9:25 a.m. TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The Tornado Warning issued for Jack and Montague Counties expired at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022. Texoma’s Weather Authority is tracking a line of storms moving east across Texoma that is capable of rapidly organizing and producing severe storms, heavy straight-line winds, […]
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2
The Plano store will ease some pressure off the other stores.Franki Chamaki/Unsplash. The planned H-E-B in Plano finally has an official opening date. The new store will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Dallas News reports that the massive 118,000 square-foot store, will have an H-E-B's True Texas BBQ restaurant attached, as well as a home decor and essentials department, as well as a beauty section.
