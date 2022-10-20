Read full article on original website
Sensata: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) _ Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $140.3 million. The Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 85 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The...
Auburn National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) _ Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2 million. The bank, based in Auburn, Alabama, said it had earnings of 57 cents per share. Auburn National shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 28% in...
PJT Partners: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported net income of $21.1 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 96 cents per share. The investment bank...
Trinity Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
DALLAS (AP) _ Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Tuesday reported profit of $25.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share. The industrial manufacturer posted revenue...
Illinois Tool Works: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $727 million. On a per-share basis, the Glenview, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.35. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for...
First Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SANTURCE, Puerto Rico (AP) _ First Bancorp (FBP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $74.6 million. The bank, based in Santurce, Puerto Rico, said it had earnings of 40 cents per share. The holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico posted revenue of $252.4 million in the period. Its revenue net...
Cleveland-Cliffs: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CLEVELAND (AP) _ Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $152 million. The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.
Independent Bank: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) _ Independent Bank Corp. (IBCP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $17.3 million. The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based bank said it had earnings of 81 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
Shutterstock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $23 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
Raytheon Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.39 billion. The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.21 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five...
Coke ups sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 revenue
Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world. The beverage giant raised its revenue expectations for the second time this year. Coke said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the second quarter.
