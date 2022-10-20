Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Raytheon Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.39 billion. The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.21 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five...
SFGate
Paccar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) _ Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $769.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.21. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
SFGate
Auburn National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) _ Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2 million. The bank, based in Auburn, Alabama, said it had earnings of 57 cents per share. Auburn National shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 28% in...
SFGate
First Foundation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
DALLAS (AP) _ First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $29 million. The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of 51 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.
SFGate
Shutterstock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $23 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
SFGate
Independent Bank: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) _ Independent Bank Corp. (IBCP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $17.3 million. The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based bank said it had earnings of 81 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
SFGate
Peoples Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) _ Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $26 million. The bank, based in Marietta, Ohio, said it had earnings of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 93 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average...
SFGate
Cleveland-Cliffs: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CLEVELAND (AP) _ Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $152 million. The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.
SFGate
Illinois Tool Works: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $727 million. On a per-share basis, the Glenview, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.35. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for...
SFGate
GM sidesteps economic headwinds; Q3 profit jumps nearly 37%
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors' third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier. The increase was fueled largely by...
SFGate
Coke ups sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 revenue
Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world. The beverage giant raised its revenue expectations for the second time this year. Coke said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the second quarter.
Comments / 0