California State

TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL ANGELINA COUNTY. The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned. area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kentucky school leader named national superintendent of year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school superintendent is the new national superintendent of the year. Rob Clayton of Warren County Public Schools in Bowling Green was given the title by the National Association of School Superintendents last week in Reno, Nevada. “We value our people; we know...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Scott Peterson finally moved off California's death row

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 10

Three Top 10 Teams Suffer Losses In Week 9, Causing Quite A Facelift To The NorCal Football Rankings •. Week 9 was the closest thing we’ve had to a full chaos week so far this season. The NorCal Football Rankings get a major shuffle this week after our No. 6 and No. 10 teams lost to unranked opponents, and our No. 8 team fell in 56-49 shootout to our No. 18 squad. Chaos.

