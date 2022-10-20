Read full article on original website
Sensata: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) _ Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $140.3 million. The Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 85 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The...
Peoples Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) _ Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $26 million. The bank, based in Marietta, Ohio, said it had earnings of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 93 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average...
Capital City Bank: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $11.3 million. The bank, based in Tallahassee, Florida, said it had earnings of 67 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
Trinity Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
DALLAS (AP) _ Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Tuesday reported profit of $25.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share. The industrial manufacturer posted revenue...
First Foundation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
DALLAS (AP) _ First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $29 million. The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of 51 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.
PJT Partners: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported net income of $21.1 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 96 cents per share. The investment bank...
Illinois Tool Works: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $727 million. On a per-share basis, the Glenview, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.35. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for...
Raytheon Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.39 billion. The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.21 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five...
Auburn National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) _ Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2 million. The bank, based in Auburn, Alabama, said it had earnings of 57 cents per share. Auburn National shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 28% in...
Shutterstock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $23 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
Coke ups sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 revenue
Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world. The beverage giant raised its revenue expectations for the second time this year. Coke said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the second quarter.
