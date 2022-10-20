ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

My ‘broken’ method won me the lotto jackpot – I used a piece of equipment millions of Americans have at their disposal

AN extremely lucky man's "broken odometer" method helped him win the Maryland lottery this month.

Douglas Eck, 60, used equipment that millions of Americans have at their disposal to win his third jackpot in 27 years.

Douglas Eck, of Harford County, Maryland, won his third jackpot in 27 years Credit: Maryland Lottery
He played his usual numbers 8-2-4-6-6, which represent the mileage on his old truck's broken odometer of 82,466 Credit: Getty

The man from Harford County, Maryland won $25,000 after purchasing a 50-cent ticket for the October 14 Pick 5 drawing, the Maryland Lottery reports.

He bought the ticket at Royal Farms a convenience store in Joppa and played his usual numbers 8-2-4-6-6, which represent the mileage on his old truck's broken odometer of 82,466.

Douglas has been playing these lucky numbers since his truck's odometer halted.

Surprisingly, those five numbers have also brought him luck in the past.

Back in 2007, he won a 100,000 scratch-off lottery playing 8-2-4-6-6.

And in 1995, Douglas was the winner of a $50,000 top prize in a Bonus Match 5 drawing.

In regards to his most recent win, he told the Maryland Lottery: "This is my bronze medal, but I am still happy.

The retiree plans to spend his winnings on bills.

Meanwhile, another man won a six-figure lottery jackpot that he almost missed as he thought it was a prank.

The $100,000 prize was claimed by a man who received notice of his winnings via email.

