Bukayo Saka 'should be the one Gareth Southgate turns to at the World Cup', says Martin Keown - as Mikel Arteta plays down injury fears after the forward limped off against PSV

By Lewis Browning For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Martin Keown has insisted that no one is as important out wide for England as Bukayo Saka right now.

Saka put in another impressive performance as Arsenal beat PSV 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday, before limping off late on to a round of applause at the Emirates.

Keown, speaking as a pundit on BT Sport, claimed that Saka should 'be the one that (Gareth) Southgate turns to' at the World Cup, which is now exactly one month away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W9wvK_0ignsQY000
Martin Keown has said that no one in the England squad is playing as well as Bukayo Saka
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BjSX7_0ignsQY000
Keown suggested that Saka 'should be the one that Gareth Southgate turns to' out wide
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LZX85_0ignsQY000
Keown, speaking on BT Sport, emphasised the importance of the forward to England

'We've got a World Cup coming up and I just feel now that he's got to be the one that Southgate turns to in that position', said Keown.

'I don't care who it is - they're not playing better than he is. He's really important right now.'

Fara Williams, also working as a pundit for the game echoed Keown's views, describing the 21-year-old as 'unpredictable'.

'I think you can see here from all of the clips in the game, the differences in his play and how he mixes things up', she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T0cy0_0ignsQY000
Saka put in yet another impressive showing as Arsenal beat PSV 1-0 in the Europa League

'As a wide player, you can become predictable. But he's so unpredictable. He can take it in wide areas and pop up inside.'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta put a strong side out for the game, with Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka among those to start the match.

The Spaniard played down the significance of a potential injury for Saka, saying: 'I think he will be OK' when asked on the topic after the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03H6e9_0ignsQY000
Saka left the field of play early after picking up what looked like a knock in the game
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYJKh_0ignsQY000
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he 'thinks Saka will be OK' following his withdrawal late on

Keown added: 'He's tough. He'll keep coming back for more - there's a huge game again at the weekend.

'Give him the rub downs, the massage, the right diet and prepare him nicely for the weekend, because there's a huge game coming up there.'

Arsenal face Southampton at St Mary's on Sunday.

