Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
33 TV And Movie Roles That Were So Well Performed By Young Actors, People Are Still Amazed By Them
Jenna Ortega is so good in everything, but her performance in The Fallout deserves more attention.
The 25 Best Original Netflix Movies
Netflix began producing its own content in 2012, debuting the series “Lilyhammer,” and following it with the critically acclaimed “House of Cards” one year later. In 2014, Netflix became the first streaming service to be nominated for an Academy Award, for the original documentary “The Square.” Since then, Netflix has won 16 Oscars in 11 […]
'I made a rude comment and it was wrong': James Corden addresses Balthazar incident on 'Late Late Show'
James Corden used his opening monologue in Monday's "The Late Late Show" to address the recent incident that saw him temporarily banned from a New York brasserie.
Comments / 0