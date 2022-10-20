ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family

After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
24/7 Wall St.

The 25 Best Original Netflix Movies

Netflix began producing its own content in 2012, debuting the series “Lilyhammer,” and following it with the critically acclaimed “House of Cards” one year later. In 2014, Netflix became the first streaming service to be nominated for an Academy Award, for the original documentary “The Square.” Since then, Netflix has won 16 Oscars in 11 […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy