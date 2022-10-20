ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 3

Allan Fink
4d ago

Asheville sure is full of drugs and alcohol and guns. well what do you expect from Asheville. sin city, beer city. wow. I bet the leaders are Democrats.

Reply(1)
4
 

FOX Carolina

Officers investigating cars, apartment damaged by gunfire in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating gunshots that damaged two vehicles and an apartment on Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to Deaverview Road just after 6:00 p.m. on October 21 to investigate the reports. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that...
FOX Carolina

Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Asheville over the weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened near downtown over the weekend. Officers said they responded to Bartlett Street just after midnight on October 22. The victim told officers that he was sitting inside his truck when a few...
FOX Carolina

Former Upstate deputy charged after reportedly giving marijuana to informant

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that a former Greenville County deputy was recently charged for allegedly distributing marijuana. Officials said 22-year-old Nicholas Craig Ison was charged with Distribution of Marijuana on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to officials, Ison gave the marijuana...
my40.tv

Two suspects wanted after one person reports being robbed of $100 at gunpoint

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place over the weekend. The department says patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Bartlett Street, about a mile south of downtown, just after midnight on Oct. 22 to investigate a report of a robbery. The victim told police a couple of people came up to him while he was sitting inside his truck in a parking lot and demanded money. He said a man brandished a handgun and robbed him of $100.
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teens in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s said two missing teens last seen on Sunday evening were found safe. According to police, the two teens were last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at Sterling Park. If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville...
my40.tv

Sylva police officers now allowed longer drive times back and forth to work in patrol cars

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Sylva police officers can now drive 30-40 minutes back and forth from their homes to work in their patrol cars. Despite concerns about added gas costs to taxpayers, police chief Chief Chris Hatton said the updated take-home policy is needed for the recruitment and retention of officers. And he said the practice is increasingly common in the area.
my40.tv

Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
my40.tv

NC Forest Service releases cause of Chocolate Drop fire near US-74 in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials have released the cause of the Chocolate Drop fire that shut down a portion of US-74 westbound in Columbus on Friday, Oct. 21. North Carolina Forest Service Ranger Ryan Searcy told News 13 on Sunday, Oct. 23 that the fire was caused by an 18-wheeler truck tire blowout. The blowout ended up sparking five brush fires along a 1-mile stretch of US-74.
