Allan Fink
4d ago
Asheville sure is full of drugs and alcohol and guns. well what do you expect from Asheville. sin city, beer city. wow. I bet the leaders are Democrats.
my40.tv
Vehicles, apartment found with bullet holes after gun discharge report, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating after finding two vehicles and an apartment damaged by gunfire in one West Asheville neighborhood. On Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, just after 6 pm, officers responded to the 200 block of Deaverview Road to investigate reports of gun discharges. Officers reported...
13 guns, 400 pounds of drugs, and $40k cash: NC drug dealer arrested
Goldsmith was charged with trafficking in marijuana by possession, felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintain a dwelling for controlled substances, carrying a concealed gun, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating cars, apartment damaged by gunfire in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating gunshots that damaged two vehicles and an apartment on Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to Deaverview Road just after 6:00 p.m. on October 21 to investigate the reports. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that...
FOX Carolina
Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Asheville over the weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened near downtown over the weekend. Officers said they responded to Bartlett Street just after midnight on October 22. The victim told officers that he was sitting inside his truck when a few...
my40.tv
Bullets fly in Kenilworth: 'Things have certainly escalated,' neighborhood resident says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville neighborhood is holding a community meeting with the Asheville Police Department to address recent crimes in the area. “In the last few months, things have certainly escalated in Kenilworth,” Steven Joiner, of the Kenilworth Residents Association, said. The virtual community meeting scheduled...
FOX Carolina
Former Upstate deputy charged after reportedly giving marijuana to informant
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that a former Greenville County deputy was recently charged for allegedly distributing marijuana. Officials said 22-year-old Nicholas Craig Ison was charged with Distribution of Marijuana on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to officials, Ison gave the marijuana...
FOX Carolina
Suspect accused of killing Spartanburg Co. deputy booked into jail
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The York County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect accused of shooting and killing a Spartanburg County deputy earlier this year was booked into jail last week after spending months in the hospital. Records show that 63-year-old Duane Heard was booked into the...
my40.tv
Two suspects wanted after one person reports being robbed of $100 at gunpoint
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place over the weekend. The department says patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Bartlett Street, about a mile south of downtown, just after midnight on Oct. 22 to investigate a report of a robbery. The victim told police a couple of people came up to him while he was sitting inside his truck in a parking lot and demanded money. He said a man brandished a handgun and robbed him of $100.
Greenville Police looking for teenage runaway
Police in the Upstate are looking to locate a teenage runaway. Investigators with the Greenville Police Department are looking for 17 year old, Alexander Bruhn.
my40.tv
Missing: Henderson County 12-year-old possibly in Asheville area, officials say
BUNCOMBE, HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are trying to locate a 12-year-old missing from Henderson County. Officials say 12-year-old Jaylynn Teresa Watts has been missing from Henderson County since Oct. 23, 2022. She may be in the Asheville area, officials say, possibly in a black SUV. There is...
my40.tv
Macon County motel owner believes fire that partially gutted business was arson
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are investigating a late-night fire that gutted part of a motel in Macon County. No one was seriously injured, but guests had to scramble to find other places to stay. The Macon County Fire Marshal's Office said the fire at the Relax Inn...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teens in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s said two missing teens last seen on Sunday evening were found safe. According to police, the two teens were last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at Sterling Park. If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville...
my40.tv
Stolen goods identified in organized theft ring valued at $250K, sheriff's office says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged 14 people in what it is calling an organized crime operation. The sheriff's office says they've recovered more than 4,000 items with a combined value of over $250,000. The operation was centered at Denny's Jewelry and...
14 arrested, 4,000 stolen items recovered in organized theft ring in North Carolina
Deputies busted an organized theft ring and recovered 4,000 stolen items in Buncombe County.
11 people displaced after motel fire in North Carolina
Eleven people were displaced after a motel fire late Sunday night in Macon County.
WYFF4.com
Plane lands on street in Spartanburg, knocking several powerlines down, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A plane had to make an emergency landing on a street in Spartanburg, according to Maj. Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. The plane landed on John B. White Boulevard, Littlejohn said. Littlejohn said they received a call on Sunday around 5:11 p.m. The plane...
my40.tv
Firefighter sent to the hospital after blaze destroys venue owner's house
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials say they're still looking for the cause of a weekend fire at a Candler event venue. Fire crews fought off a structure fire on the property of a popular wedding venue in Candler Saturday night called The Farm. Officials said 10 different fire departments...
my40.tv
Sylva police officers now allowed longer drive times back and forth to work in patrol cars
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Sylva police officers can now drive 30-40 minutes back and forth from their homes to work in their patrol cars. Despite concerns about added gas costs to taxpayers, police chief Chief Chris Hatton said the updated take-home policy is needed for the recruitment and retention of officers. And he said the practice is increasingly common in the area.
my40.tv
Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
my40.tv
NC Forest Service releases cause of Chocolate Drop fire near US-74 in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials have released the cause of the Chocolate Drop fire that shut down a portion of US-74 westbound in Columbus on Friday, Oct. 21. North Carolina Forest Service Ranger Ryan Searcy told News 13 on Sunday, Oct. 23 that the fire was caused by an 18-wheeler truck tire blowout. The blowout ended up sparking five brush fires along a 1-mile stretch of US-74.
