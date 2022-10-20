ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Bruce Irvin 'Fired Up' About Seattle Seahawks Return

By Matt Galatzan
 4 days ago

Bruce Irvin is ready for his impending return to Lumen Field and the Seattle Seahawks

Bruce Irvin was once one of the most feared players on the Seattle Seahawks' defense .

Now, he is getting ready to make his return to Lumen Field, and according to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll , Irvin can hardly contain himself.

“He’s ready, he’s ready to go,” Carroll said. “He’s fired up about it. He thought he could be able to casually handle this. He was jacked. He wanted to play in the game when we got to game time.”

Irvin played with the Seahawks from 2012-2015, and again for a brief stint in 2020, 138 tackles, 22 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, 52 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, three interceptions and seven pass deflections in 60 games.

He then moved on to Oakland, where he was even more productive, finishing his three seasons in The Bay with 18 sacks, 115 tackles, 11 forced fumbles, 42 quarterback hits, and four pass deflections in just 40 games.

So will Irvin be ready to go this Sunday against the Chargers in Los Angeles?

According to Carroll, it isn't out of the question.

“We’ll just see what happens,” Carroll continued. “He’s going to put the pads on today for the first time and bang around a little bit and just try to make the transition and see if he will be available.”

The Chargers and Seahawks will kick off from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles at 1:25 pm.

Comments / 9

Wayne
4d ago

welcome back my man !!! so happy to see you back was crushed when he came back and went out for the season. he has alot to offer our young players and will make a huge impact not just with his play , but what he can do to help out our young players!!

Reefer Man
4d ago

Always been a fan of him. Hope he can whip this defense into shape. He is a good fit

