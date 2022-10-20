ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLOS.com

Two suspects wanted after one person reports being robbed of $100 at gunpoint

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place over the weekend. The department says patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Bartlett Street, about a mile south of downtown, just after midnight on Oct. 22 to investigate a report of a robbery. The victim told police a couple of people came up to him while he was sitting inside his truck in a parking lot and demanded money. He said a man brandished a handgun and robbed him of $100.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Authorities ask public to be on the lookout for teenager missing from Asheville area

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile from the Asheville area of Buncombe County. Authorities say Nathaniel Vance, 15, is described as a male, approximately 5’ 6” and 130 pounds with brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. Nathaniel was last seen on Oct. 21, 2022 at his residence in Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

NC Forest Service releases cause of Chocolate Drop fire near US-74 in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials have released the cause of the Chocolate Drop fire that shut down a portion of US-74 westbound in Columbus on Friday, Oct. 21. North Carolina Forest Service Ranger Ryan Searcy told News 13 on Sunday, Oct. 23 that the fire was caused by an 18-wheeler truck tire blowout. The blowout ended up sparking five brush fires along a 1-mile stretch of US-74.
POLK COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

J Creek Cloggers' fancy footwork and signature smiles keep Appalachian tradition alive

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A dance troupe out of Western North Carolina that has recently risen to internet stardom is keeping Appalachian tradition alive. The J Creek Cloggers, named after the small, tight-knit Jonathan Creek community in Haywood County, was formed 13 years ago by Kim Ross. What began as a six-person group has now grown to about 30 members of a wide range of ages.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Planners to use survey to preserve historic character of Asheville neighborhood

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of buildings and streetscapes is helping planners devise ways to preserve the look and feel of a historic Asheville neighborhood. The Burton Street Architectural Survey is looking at the buildings in the community with the goal of making new construction fit in with the look and character of what's there.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Skydiver killed in accident at David Crockett High School identified

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The skydiver killed in Friday night's accident at David Crockett High School has been identified by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Richard Sheffield, 55, of Elizabethton, was part of a team from Jump TN hired to land on the football field at the beginning of the Musket Bowl between Daniel Boone and David Crockett.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WLOS.com

Pet Pals: Vido

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Vido! He's a four-year-old shepherd-mix up for adoption with Rusty's Legacy in McDowell County. He's highly energetic so he would do best in an active family. Vido would do well with older children and would benefit from a fenced in yard. He hasn't had...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The body of a man who was reported missing Sunday morning has been found at the bottom of a cliff at Grandfather Mountain. Authorities say it appears the man accidentally fell from an overlook. At this time, authorities have not released the man’s name or where he was from.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Gas prices follow national trend down despite mixed diesel prices

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 1.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 30.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Community Resource Day spotlights specific services of local nonprofits, agencies

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In Weaverville, more than 20 nonprofits and government agencies took part in a Community Resource Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. The goal of the event, held at Reems Creek-Beech Presbyterian Church, was to inform community members about the different social services being offered around western North Carolina, including volunteer opportunities and how to receive assistance for specific needs.
WEAVERVILLE, NC

