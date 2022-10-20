Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently Closes
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
50 Awesome Entries From The Fremont Harvest Festival Hay Art Competition
I don't know how I've never heard of the Fremont Harvest Festival but I will definitely be checking it out next fall. One of the big reasons why I want to check it out is the Hay Art Competition. How The Fremont Harvest Festival Hay Art Competiton Worked. The public...
Dear Grand Rapids: If You’re Eating Out Please Treat The Staff Better
Unless you've been living under a rock, the past three years have been a bit crazy. The Covid-19 pandemic set off a massive avalanche of chaos for the entire world. One of the biggest things I've noticed (and you probably have as well) is that restaurants and fast food establishments are short-staffed and sometimes out of certain things because of the Great Resignation and supply chain issues.
Did You Know There’s A Little Island Getaway Right By Kalamazoo?
I love continuing to discover new things since I moved here in 2017. One thing I had never seen was Maple Isle located in Paw Paw, which is an island park that looks like it's the ultimate kid hang out, but also a nice place to picnic for the family as well.
Grand Rapids’ Popsicle Makers Open New Smash Burger Takeout Restaurant
You're gonna want to smash these yummy-looking smash burgers!. Founders of Grand Rapids' Any Colour You Like Proper Made Popsicles, Jason and Korin, have opened a new mom and pop takeout joint. The new restaurant, Black Napkin, is located at 966 Fulton St. East. The site is the former home...
Michigan’s Three-Day Haunted House Tour Kicks Off In Grand Rapids
For anyone who loves haunted houses and spooky attractions, sometimes November can bring a sense of sadness as the local attractions shut down for the season. But this year's biggest haunted house tour in Michigan takes place the first week of November. What is Michigan's Biggest Haunted House Tour?. While...
Advice From The Locals: How To Make Friends In West Michigan
As a Michigan transplant, it has been extremely hard to find my community. Whenever you move to a new place, it may be hard to find people that you connect with if you do not have anyone else in the area to help you out. Thankfully, I am not alone....
No Money! No Problem! Here are Some Cheap Halloween Fun Events To Do In West Michigan
It's Halloween week! With the spooky holiday being next Monday, it is crunch time to figure out what you will be doing and where you will be going. Some of the costs of the Halloween festivities are expensive! However, I found some cheap (even FREE) options you can do to still have fun this Halloween.
Christmas Lite Show In Grand Rapids Opening November 12th
The Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ballpark is returning for 2022 and will open on November 12th. That will be the only chance you have to walk through the light display before it opens to vehicles later this winter. When is the 2022 Winter Wonder Walk in Grand Rapids?. This...
Did you know there are locations for the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster in Michigan?
According to my Google searches, there are two locations in Michigan. One is in Northern Michigan and one is 20 minutes away from Grand Rapids in Alto. I will emphasize that these are not brick-and-mortar locations. The church-goers meet up in their homes or at public venues. The Alto Church...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 21-23, 2022
The weather for the weekend looks great. We have some outside activities you can participate in as well as some indoor events. There is everything from lights and music, to comedy, concerts, the Muppets, a haunted car wash, Halloween activities, and even something for the dog!. Runs Through Sunday, November...
Cheers: Grand Rapids Planning To Add Two New Social Districts
There aren't many things we would consider an overall positive when it comes to the pandemic. But when the city of Grand Rapids decided to allow the redistricting of businesses and restaurants downtown to welcome social districts, everyone won. If you haven't visited downtown Grand Rapids in recent years, you...
Have Some Old Tires? Free Tire Recycling is Coming to Kent County
If you have some old tires in your garage, barn, or property and live in Kent County, free tire recycling is coming soon. It can be very difficult and expensive to get rid of old tires. It is pretty easy to build up a small stack if you don't live close to a place that will recycle them.
Want Trick or Treaters This Year? Add Your Home To NextDoor’s Treat Map For Grand Rapids!
Every year, the app Nextdoor releases its Nextdoor Treat Map. However, for their 10th anniversary, they are adding something new!. "the interactive local Halloween guide for neighbors allows people to share how they will be celebrating Halloween - whether it's decorating one's home or taking part in the neighborhood trick-or-treating by giving out candy."
New Coffee and Cocktail Lounge Opening In Alger Heights Next Week
Grand Rapids' Alger Heights neighborhood is welcoming a new spot to grab coffee and cocktails!. Earlier this year, we told you that two current Alger Heights business owners planned to open a new beverage lounge - and now they've announced a soft opening. Sip Coffee and Cocktails to Hold Soft...
Ready for Hilarious Family Fun? The Globetrotters are Coming Back to Grand Rapids!
It's been a tradition for many years that the Harlem Globetrotters visit Grand Rapids, and this next year is no different because their baaaack!!. The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 just announced their World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Van Andel Arena on Sunday, January 22, at 2PM, and you'll be able to grab your tickets soon!
WOW! These Unpopular Opinions May Have You Thinking Differently About Grand Rapids
Reddit is known for its controversial threads and the ability to hide behind your opinions. It is no different when it comes to venting about the city you live in. Grand Rapids is not safe from the venting sessions on Reddit. There is a whole thread of conversation solely about...
Grand Rapids Native Set To Premiere Bob Saget’s Final Film Next Week
We love when people from Grand Rapids do great things and are living out their dreams. Matthew Dressel is a movie kid through and through. From making homemade movies on an old camcorder to making films with legendary actors, Dressel is making a name for himself. At the Austin Film...
