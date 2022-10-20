Royals’ Taylor named Gold Glove finalist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – For the second-straight season, Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor is a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award, given to the best defensive player at a given position.

Taylor finished with a .990 fielding percentage and 19 defensive runs saved, tied for most from any outfielder across the league.

Taylor won the Gold Glove Award in his first season with the Royals in 2021. He was previously a finalist while a member of the Washington Nationals in 2017.

The winners of the 2022 Gold Glove Awards will be announced Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.