Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
World
Political violence rocks Brazil election
Brazil is just days away from holding a run-off election between incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. This election season has been marred by political violence. The World's host Marco Werman spoke with Mauricio Santoro, a professor of political science, about the violence and the factors behind it.
World
Fast fashion causing environmental disaster in Chile’s Atacama Desert
The Atacama Desert has, for years, been home to mountains upon mountains of discarded clothing, made in places like China or Bangladesh — passing through Europe, Asia or the US — before arriving in Chile. An estimated 100,000 tons of old clothes have accumulated there, in the backyards of poor, local communities. The World’s Tibisay Zea visited the desert, where a recent fire caused an environmental disaster.
World
Drone sightings raise Russian espionage concerns in Norway
A series of drone incidents near critical infrastructure, like oil refineries and airports, in Norway are a growing cause for alarm in the NATO-allied country. Some say they could be part of Russian efforts to spy on the country, and even a tactic of psychological warfare. The World's host Marco Werman spoke to Bruno Oliveira Martins, a senior researcher at the Peace Research Institute Oslo, who says the country has known about the threat posed by drones for years, but has done little to prepare.
