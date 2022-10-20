A series of drone incidents near critical infrastructure, like oil refineries and airports, in Norway are a growing cause for alarm in the NATO-allied country. Some say they could be part of Russian efforts to spy on the country, and even a tactic of psychological warfare. The World's host Marco Werman spoke to Bruno Oliveira Martins, a senior researcher at the Peace Research Institute Oslo, who says the country has known about the threat posed by drones for years, but has done little to prepare.

