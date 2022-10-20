Mac Jones limited, Damien Harris a full participant at Patriots practice

Bailey Zappe: It's "surreal" being an NFL quarterback 01:05

BOSTON -- Mac Jones' journey back to the starting spot at quarterback for the Patriots continued, as he looked significantly more agile during the window of practice that was open to the media.

Still, Jones' recovery from a high ankle sprain is not complete, so his participation in Thursday's practice was limited, just as it's been for the past couple of weeks.

Elsewhere on the offense, running back Damien Harris -- who missed Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury -- was a full participant.

In less positive news, wide receiver Nelson Agholor -- who likewise missed Sunday's game with a hamstring injury -- did not participate at all in Thursday's practice.

On defense, Lawrence Guy -- who hasn't played since Week 3 -- was a limited participant, as he tries to get back on the field.

The full practice report is below.

PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore - Knee

WR Kendrick Bourne - Toe

DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder

CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle

QB Mac Jones - Ankle

G Mike Onwenu - Ankle

TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle

LB Josh Uche, Hamstring

T Isaiah Wynn - Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Damien Harris - Hamstring

BEARS

No injuries to report