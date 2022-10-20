Mac Jones limited, Damien Harris a full participant at Patriots practice
BOSTON -- Mac Jones' journey back to the starting spot at quarterback for the Patriots continued, as he looked significantly more agile during the window of practice that was open to the media.
Still, Jones' recovery from a high ankle sprain is not complete, so his participation in Thursday's practice was limited, just as it's been for the past couple of weeks.
Elsewhere on the offense, running back Damien Harris -- who missed Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury -- was a full participant.
In less positive news, wide receiver Nelson Agholor -- who likewise missed Sunday's game with a hamstring injury -- did not participate at all in Thursday's practice.
On defense, Lawrence Guy -- who hasn't played since Week 3 -- was a limited participant, as he tries to get back on the field.
The full practice report is below.
PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore - Knee
WR Kendrick Bourne - Toe
DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder
CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle
QB Mac Jones - Ankle
G Mike Onwenu - Ankle
TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle
LB Josh Uche, Hamstring
T Isaiah Wynn - Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Damien Harris - Hamstring
BEARS
No injuries to report
