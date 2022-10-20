ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Jones limited, Damien Harris a full participant at Patriots practice

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

Bailey Zappe: It's "surreal" being an NFL quarterback 01:05

BOSTON -- Mac Jones' journey back to the starting spot at quarterback for the Patriots continued, as he looked significantly more agile during the window of practice that was open to the media.

Still, Jones' recovery from a high ankle sprain is not complete, so his participation in Thursday's practice was limited, just as it's been for the past couple of weeks.

Elsewhere on the offense, running back Damien Harris -- who missed Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury -- was a full participant.

In less positive news, wide receiver Nelson Agholor -- who likewise missed Sunday's game with a hamstring injury -- did not participate at all in Thursday's practice.

On defense, Lawrence Guy -- who hasn't played since Week 3 -- was a limited participant, as he tries to get back on the field.

The full practice report is below.

PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore - Knee
WR Kendrick Bourne - Toe
DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder
CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle
QB Mac Jones - Ankle
G Mike Onwenu - Ankle
TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle
LB Josh Uche, Hamstring
T Isaiah Wynn - Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Damien Harris - Hamstring

BEARS

No injuries to report

CBS Boston

What's going on at quarterback?

FOXBORO -- The Patriots fell behind the Bears early on Monday night, and with the New England offense generating very little with Mac Jones at quarterback, the calls for Bailey Zappe began to echo in Gillette Stadium.Those fans got their wish, with Zappe replacing Jones early in the second quarter. The rookie answered by leading the Patriots on a touchdown drive, hitting Jakobi Meyers for a 30-yard score, on his first drive of the game. We officially have a quarterback controversy in New England, just not in a good way. In addition to analyzing everything that went wrong in Monday night's...
CBS Boston

Patriots suffer embarrassing loss on Monday Night Football

FOXBORO -- The Patriots were absolutely throttled by the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, a game that featured both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe at quarterback for New England.But it didn't really matter who was under center for the Patriots. Just when it seemed like Bill Belichick's team was turning a corner, the Pats suffered what could be a devastating defeat on Monday night.While Zappe gave the team a much-needed spark when he replaced Jones in the second quarter, it wasn't enough for the Patriots. The New England defense struggled to stop anything and the offense couldn't keep pace,...
CHICAGO, IL
