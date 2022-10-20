Read full article on original website
Meet Rishi Sunak, the UK’s new prime minister
Former Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s new prime minister after being chosen on Monday to lead the governing Conservative Party. He will try to shore up a reeling economy that’s sliding toward recession.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
Reports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren’t new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is. An engine designed by the Austrian company Rotax was discovered installed in one of Russia's Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones that went down over the Black Sea earlier this month. Rotax says it has launched an investigation into its engines powering Iranian drones. The delivery of such hardware to Iran violates European Union sanctions banning the export of items with both civilian and military purposes, such as vehicle parts. Identical sanctions are imposed by the European Union against Russia, as well.
Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'
Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
Political violence rocks Brazil election
Brazil is just days away from holding a run-off election between incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. This election season has been marred by political violence. The World's host Marco Werman spoke with Mauricio Santoro, a professor of political science, about the violence and the factors behind it.
China’s Xi Jinping flexes power as Party Congress wraps up
During a week of highly choreographed pageantry, there were few surprises at China's Communist Party meeting. But a few unscripted moments spoke volumes. The World’s China correspondent Rebecca Kanthor has been watching closely.
Biden knows there are limits on American power, but they're nowhere to be found in his first major security strategy
Opinion: Biden is clearly able to recognize limits to American power in practice, but not, somehow, in principle or on paper.
Wall Street opens mostly higher as earnings reports roll in
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are off to a mostly higher start on Wall Street as traders take in a big round of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. General Motors was up after delivering solid results, while packaging maker Crown Holdings fell sharply after its latest earnings fell short of estimates. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going Tuesday while the Dow was little changed. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.7%. Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. Crude oil prices rose slightly and European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.
A game of numbers: How air defense systems work and why Ukraine is eager for more protection
Ukraine has received a broad array of military supplies from the US and other allies. Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an urgent plea specifically for additional air defense resources from the West in response to increased air attacks by Russia. To understand Zelenskiy’s emphasis on air defense, it’s important...
Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator said Tuesday that Russian forces were performing secret work at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, activity that could shed light on Russia’s claims that Kyiv’s forces are preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device. Russian...
Drone sightings raise Russian espionage concerns in Norway
A series of drone incidents near critical infrastructure, like oil refineries and airports, in Norway are a growing cause for alarm in the NATO-allied country. Some say they could be part of Russian efforts to spy on the country, and even a tactic of psychological warfare. The World's host Marco Werman spoke to Bruno Oliveira Martins, a senior researcher at the Peace Research Institute Oslo, who says the country has known about the threat posed by drones for years, but has done little to prepare.
