Gettysburg, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Betty E Dickinson obituary 1962~2022

Mrs. Betty E Dickinson (Dawson), 60, of Fort Loudon, PA passed away unexpectedly, Saturday evening, October 22, 2022 in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 17, 1962 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Mary (Lowery) Dawson. She and her husband of...
FORT LOUDON, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Joyce A Becker obituary 1940~2022

Joyce A Becker, 82, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022, at Magnolias of Chambersburg. She was born on August 12, 1940, in Hanover, Pennsylvania to Arnold and Katie (Loyer) Angel. Joyce and her husband enjoyed traveling, having visited all fifty states as well as the Bahamas. They enjoyed...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Rebecca Kay Glessner obituary 1958~2022

Rebecca Kay Glessner, 64, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022 at Meritus Medical Center. She was born on September 11, 1958 in Frederick, Maryland to Arthur and Annabelle (Mercer) Sherman. Rebecca enjoyed doing crafty things, like jewelry making, crocheting, painting, and cake decorating. She worked at Antietam Dairy...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Dorothy A McQuade obituary 1930~2022

Dorothy A McQuade, age 92, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Dorothy was born on February 10, 1930, in Reading, PA, the daughter of the late Harry H. and Alice S. Bailey Cromer. Dorothy married Daniel “Bud”...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Donald E Warren obituary 1934~2022

Donald E Warren, age 88, of Bendersville, PA, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born February 13, 1934 in Menallen Township, Adams County; to the late McCellan and Beatrice (Goughnour) Warren. Donald was employed as mechanic in Aspers, PA. He enjoyed hunting and spending...
BENDERSVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Sarah E Mills obituary 1937~2022

Ms. Sarah E Mills, 85, a resident of Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in the nursing home. Born March 3, 1937 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry Mills and Mildred (Hamburg) Mills Cramer. Ms. Mills was...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

John T Moser obituary 1933~2022

John T Moser, age 89, passed away on Sunday, October 16 at Brethren Village Retirement Community in Lititz, PA after a short illness. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol, and three children: Mark (Peggy), Tod (Christine), and Leigh (Thomas Counts). He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
LITITZ, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Donald R Leyh obituary 1928~2022

Donald R Leyh, age 94, of Greencastle, PA, and formerly of Jeannette, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Born on April 22, 1928, in Jeannette, PA, he was the son of the late Robert S. and Alma (Leonard) Leyh. A veteran, Mr. Leyh served honorably...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

