Betty E Dickinson obituary 1962~2022
Mrs. Betty E Dickinson (Dawson), 60, of Fort Loudon, PA passed away unexpectedly, Saturday evening, October 22, 2022 in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 17, 1962 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Mary (Lowery) Dawson. She and her husband of...
Paul E “Eddie” Kunkle obituary 1947~2022
Paul E “Eddie” Kunkle, 74, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 22, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on November 15, 1947 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Paul and Josephine (Spidel) Kunkle. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. He attended King...
Mary Jane Sharpe obituary 1947~2022
Mrs. Mary Jane Sharpe (Fox), 74, of Blue Ridge Summit, PA, was set free of pain Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in her home. Born October 27, 1947 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of Mr. Robert F. Fox of Upton, PA and the late Carma G. (Meek) Fox. She...
Joyce A Becker obituary 1940~2022
Joyce A Becker, 82, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022, at Magnolias of Chambersburg. She was born on August 12, 1940, in Hanover, Pennsylvania to Arnold and Katie (Loyer) Angel. Joyce and her husband enjoyed traveling, having visited all fifty states as well as the Bahamas. They enjoyed...
Rebecca Kay Glessner obituary 1958~2022
Rebecca Kay Glessner, 64, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022 at Meritus Medical Center. She was born on September 11, 1958 in Frederick, Maryland to Arthur and Annabelle (Mercer) Sherman. Rebecca enjoyed doing crafty things, like jewelry making, crocheting, painting, and cake decorating. She worked at Antietam Dairy...
Dorothy A McQuade obituary 1930~2022
Dorothy A McQuade, age 92, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Dorothy was born on February 10, 1930, in Reading, PA, the daughter of the late Harry H. and Alice S. Bailey Cromer. Dorothy married Daniel “Bud”...
Charles A “Bud” Fahrney 1924~2022
Mr. Charles A “Bud” Fahrney, 98, of Fayetteville, PA, formerly of Quincy, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Menno Haven in Chambersburg, PA. Born March 14, 1924, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Burtis H and Hazel (Cook) Fahrney. He and his wife...
Donald E Warren obituary 1934~2022
Donald E Warren, age 88, of Bendersville, PA, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born February 13, 1934 in Menallen Township, Adams County; to the late McCellan and Beatrice (Goughnour) Warren. Donald was employed as mechanic in Aspers, PA. He enjoyed hunting and spending...
Joseph R “Bubber” Florence 1961~2022
Mr. Joseph R “Bubber” Florence, II, 61, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, in his home. Born October 8, 1961 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Joseph R. and Ruth Marie (Minnick) Florence. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Elizabeth “Betty Lou” Creager 1930~2022
Elizabeth “Betty Lou” Creager (Leidig), 92, formerly of St. Thomas, PA passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at The Village at Luther Ridge. Born July 11, 1930 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late George I. and Flora Glen (Wolff) Leidig. In her early life...
Thomas R “Tom” Wertz obituary 1942~2022
Thomas R “Tom” Wertz, 80, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 in his home. Born September 4, 1942 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late John P. Wertz, Sr. and Florence J. (Smith) Wertz. He was a graduate of Chambersburg High School with...
Robert E “Bob” Mowen obituary 1943~2022
Robert E “Bob” Mowen, Jr., 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 17, 1943, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary (Zentmyer) Mowen. He graduated from Waynesboro High School with the class of...
Margaret Mae ‘Beckie’ Blair 1924~2022
Margaret Mae ‘Beckie’ Blair (Naugle) died on Tuesday, 18 October 2022, at the age of 98.2 in the residence of her son, John, at 11611 Prices Church Road in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, where she permanently resided for approximately 12 years following her husband’s death in 2010. Born on...
Sarah E Mills obituary 1937~2022
Ms. Sarah E Mills, 85, a resident of Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in the nursing home. Born March 3, 1937 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry Mills and Mildred (Hamburg) Mills Cramer. Ms. Mills was...
James “Jim” E Gross obituary 1927~2022
James “Jim” E Gross, 95, Biglerville, PA passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 15, 1927 in Blaine, Ohio the son of the late Albert and Dorothy Beebe Gross. Jim’s wife of 50 years, Mary Louise Gross died...
Dorothy S Riley obituary 1934~2022
Dorothy S Riley, 88, of Gettysburg, PA died Sunday evening, October 16, 2022 at the York Hospital. Born June 24, 1934 in Emmitsburg, MD she was the daughter of the late Charles and Viola (Stoner) Lingg. She was the wife of the late John F. Riley who died in 2005.
John T Moser obituary 1933~2022
John T Moser, age 89, passed away on Sunday, October 16 at Brethren Village Retirement Community in Lititz, PA after a short illness. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol, and three children: Mark (Peggy), Tod (Christine), and Leigh (Thomas Counts). He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Patricia “Pat” SK Blubaugh 1933~2022
Mrs. Patricia “Pat” SK Blubaugh, 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at her home in Quincy Township. Born on June 12, 1933, in Edgemont, MD, she moved to Quincy, PA in August 1946. She graduated with Class of 1951, Quincy High School. She was...
Richard Orville “Dick” Blair 1944~2022
Richard Orville “Dick” Blair age 78, of Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Greencastle, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Paramount Senior Living. Born October 9, 1944, in Clear Spring, MD, he was the son of the late Omar...
Donald R Leyh obituary 1928~2022
Donald R Leyh, age 94, of Greencastle, PA, and formerly of Jeannette, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Born on April 22, 1928, in Jeannette, PA, he was the son of the late Robert S. and Alma (Leonard) Leyh. A veteran, Mr. Leyh served honorably...
