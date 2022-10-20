Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Did Lee County’s “Just-in-Time” evacuation protocol for Hurricane Ian cost lives?
As Hurricane Ian barreled over Western Cuba toward the Gulf of Mexico, counties on the Southwest coast of Florida had their emergency management plans at the ready — plans that every Florida county must prepare and regularly update. But a close look at Lee County’s plan reveals that its...
WINKNEWS.com
Rebuild SWFL Instagram page brings young volunteers together to clean up after Ian
A group of young adults started an Instagram page to get volunteers into hard-hit communities to help clean up after Hurricane Ian, rebuilding Southwest Florida one neighborhood at a time. The group Rebuild SWFL posts clean-up sites, dates and times on its Instagram page, then people just show up. WINK...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County tourism rebound after Ian
Many resorts and hotels are closed and have no timeline on when they will be open again after Hurricane Ian. Employees at these hotels have been laid off leaving many places understaffed and people without jobs. But, Collier County said they still are open and have a lot to offer.
WINKNEWS.com
Coast Guard opens temporary hub, warns against recreational boating
Hurricane Ian washed away the U.S. Coast Guard base of operations on Fort Myers Beach. Now, they are setting up shop in the Cape. The only people allowed to visit the Horton Park and Boat Ramp right now are Coast Guard members, using the boat ramp in Cape Coral as its new hub after Moss Marina on Fort Myers Beach was destroyed.
WINKNEWS.com
Fire at Collier County business on Exchange Avenue
A fire at a recycling center has shut down the intersection of Exchange Avenue and Commercial Boulevard east of the Naples Airport. Greater Naples Fire says several appliances are on fire at Garden Street Iron and Metal. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters are responding. Please use caution and find an alternate route.
WINKNEWS.com
People at the North Fort Myers shelter are upset about its condition
People staying at the North Fort Myers shelter are upset because they say nothing is being done about the missing ceiling tiles, lack of soap, and unsanitary conditions. Hurricane Ian left many people without homes and some of those people are at the shelter in North Fort Myers. WINK News...
WINKNEWS.com
Lani Kai owners intend to rebuild on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian
Owners of Lani Kai Island Resort, a staple of Fort Myers Beach since 1978, intend to rebuild around the existing structure after the Sept. 28 devastation of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian’s storm surge of at least 15 feet washed away the beach-side bars and Val’s Corner Bar. It also flooded Casa Blanca Café and Sabal Palm Restaurant on the second floor, which is about 20 feet above the ground level, but the 100 guest rooms in the hotel, and the 25 guest rooms across the street at the Bay Inn at Lani Kai remain intact.
WINKNEWS.com
Housing market in Collier County since Ian
The housing market has seen a bit of a seesaw, going back and forth with prices for some time, but has Ian had an impact?. Home prices are actually going back up in Collier County post-Hurricane Ian. That’s because before the storm inventory was down some 70%. Simply put,...
WINKNEWS.com
San Carlos Island residents fed up with trash in front of their homes
San Carlos Island residents are fed up with the piles of trash in front of their homes. In one of the hardest hit areas like San Carlos Island, mountains of trash bags cover the sidewalks people use to walk on. People are tired of the trash in front of their...
WINKNEWS.com
How to apply for housing insurance funds
People who live in the six counties hardest hit by Hurricane Ian can get help paying their insurance deductibles. Those six counties include Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Hardee and Sarasota. The governor made an announcement on Saturday and WINK News dug in to see how to apply since the announcement...
WINKNEWS.com
Harry Chapin Food Bank had an emergency food giveaway on Monday
An emergency food giveaway for the community was at the Stars Complex in Fort Myers on Monday. Harry Chapin Food Bank is part of the Feeding America network, that’s getting more food to Southwest Florida. Feeding America CEO, Claire Babineaux Fontenot said she knows the need will still be...
WINKNEWS.com
Concerns over safety regulations at the North Fort Myers shelter
Questions surrounding conditions at the shelter in North Fort Myers where hundreds of hurricane victims are staying. People there have expressed concerns about the safety regulations of this specific shelter. WINK News talked to a number of people at this shelter on Saturday who all said there is mold inside...
Psychological factors affect choice to evacuate or not during hurricanes
Psychologists say people choose to ignore evacuation warnings for a variety of reasons, including ignorance, the advice of others or the desire not to leave their homes unattended during a hurricane.
Facing South Florida: Debris removal in Lee County
Jim takes a trip to Lee County to investigate a debris removal contract that would astronomically raise the rate to haul debris outside the county.
Stranded boats from Fort Myers marina due to Hurricane Ian can't be removed
The City of Fort Myers' process of clearing out the many boats Hurricane Ian scattered across downtown Fort Myers involves insurance negotiations.
WINKNEWS.com
Pink Shell prepares to lodge construction workers on Fort Myers Beach
Pink Shell Beach Resort has been an icon of Fort Myers Beach since 1950. It will continue to be, vowed owner Robert Boykin, who has been with two ownership groups of the 195-room resort for the past 24 years. Over the next two years, the Pink Shell will be able...
WINKNEWS.com
New FEMA location at Beach Baptist Church on Fort Myers Beach
A new FEMA location opens at Beach Baptist Church on Fort Myers Beach. Saturday is the first-day FEMA is at the new location and they will be here there from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for any assistance questions. FEMA has also announced that federal support for hurricane recovery is...
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park
Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Awards $5M For Residents In 6 Counties For Insurance Deductibles
Governor Ron DeSantis traveled to Punta Gorda on Saturday to announce that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest-hit counties. Funding
Corps of Engineers warns of fraudulent Blue Roof contractors
A 16-digit number could be your key to identifying fraudulent repair contractors claiming to represent Operation Blue Roof.
