3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
whereyat.com
New Orleans Open Offers 52 Free Dinners
Whether you like to eat or you like opera, this article will have you belting out, "Figaroooooooooooo! Figaro! Figaroooooooooo!" The New Orleans Opera is offering up a chance for you and a guest to win 52 amazing meals for one full year. In partnership with 52 New Orleans top restaurants, the New Orleans Opera are selling raffle tickets, culminating with the winner being announced at the Hansel and Gretel performance (Mahalia Jackson Theater) on Sunday, November 20 at the 2:30 p.m. showing. The raffle tickets are being sold in two options: one ticket for $100, or six tickets for $500. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold. Increase your odds of winning by purchasing more than one ticket. All proceeds will benefit The New Orleans Opera. Purchase your tickets here: https://neworleansopera.org/nola-52/
NOLA.com
Marching traffic cones join 6t’9 Social Aid & Pleasure Club’s Halloween parade Saturday
Forget ghosts and vampires. The scariest thing in New Orleans this Halloween might be the Frankenstein-like condition of the city streets. So it’s fitting that the Mystic Krewe of Conus — a satirical Carnival marching troupe inspired by roadway hazards — will be joining the 6t’9 Social Aid & Pleasure Club’s annual Pumpkin Parade on Saturday, Oct. 29.
NOLA.com
Halloween, Day of the Dead and other events in New Orleans
Halloween, Day of the Dead and other frightening and sacred rituals fill the calendar this week. Here’s a list of some of the haunted houses, spooky events, parties, concerts and more. For more spirited events, visit calendar.gambitweekly.com. Through Oct. 31. New Orleans Nightmare. This season the haunted house unleashes...
NOLA.com
'Lion King' performer returns to her hometown, New Orleans, with blockbuster musical
The words begin one of the most interesting musical experiences as animals, grasslands and legends come to life and move across the stage with a grace usually reserved for the most lithe ballerinas. The opening call, "Here comes a lion, father," paves the way for Julie Taymor's unique puppetry that...
NOLA.com
Lil Weezyana, Pell-O-Ween, Daikaiju and more New Orleans events coming up Oct. 25-31
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. Originally slated for August, Lil Wayne’s hometown show is back on at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Champion’s Square. Along with Wayne, Lil Weezyana will include performances by Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray and Rob49. Tickets start at $75.50 through champions-square.com.
WDSU
'Ghosts in the Oaks' returns to City Park, offering spooky family fun
NEW ORLEANS — "Ghosts in the Oaks" returns to City Park after a hiatus due to COVID-19. The spooky, family-friendly event is happening Oct. 22 and 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. for early admission guests and 6 to 9 p.m. for general admission. All proceeds will benefit the...
NOLA.com
Houma’s home for 'misfit toys,' The Intracoastal Club, is back and as weird as ever
HOUMA, LOUISIANA — Almost 14 months after Hurricane Ida devastated the region, Houma’s Intracoastal Club reopened Oct. 21 with an experimental performance of the Rocky Horror Picture Show, loud music, karaoke — and lots of costumes, hugs and tears. “A lot of people cried, which blew my...
NOLA.com
Blakeview: A bright pink building on Royal Street has had many lives
In the 400 block of Royal Street is a bright pink building known for the past 66 years as Brennan’s Restaurant. The building itself dates to 1795 and, like the 8th District police station, once served as a bank. According to the Historic New Orleans Collection’s Collins C. Diboll...
WDSU
LIST: trick-or-treating times in your parish
Halloween is right around the corner! Find out when to take your kids trick-or-treating here:. City of Thibodaux will have trick or treat hours on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. Tammany:. Halloween will be recognized on Oct. 31, but no trick or treating hours have been...
NOLA.com
Louisiana horror flicks to check out this Halloween
Louisiana’s folklore is rich with spirits, monsters, dark deeds, magic and drama. And New Orleans alone has volumes of stories about ghosts, vampires and the unexplainable. Surprisingly, though, while Louisiana’s film industry goes back to the early 20th century, locally shot horror films didn’t really start appearing until the 1950s and '60s — and the results have since often been a mixed bag of bad accents, fumbled traditions and jumbled locations.
Lake Charles American Press
Dancing Teddy Bear’s hobby has turned into a ministry
Walter P. Lyons was standing on a curb near Target on Friday, playing “America the Beautiful” on his trombone for tips. A few people stopped and handled a couple of bills out of the window of their cars. He received a few thumbs ups and smiles. No one...
Thrillist
ShaSha Lounge, New Orleans’ First Cocktail Bar with NFT Membership, Opening Soon
ShaSha Lounge Social Aid and Pleasure Club is New Orleans’ first cocktail lounge offering NFT membership, opening in 2023 and founded by Chef Nina Compton and her business partner and husband Larry Miller. Compton and Miller are the pair behind New Orleans restaurants Compère Lapin and Bywater American Bistro, and they founded ShaSha with the goal of having money available to help the community in the wake of natural disasters.
NOLA.com
15+ free things you get with a New Orleans Public Library card: Zoo tickets, cake pans, more
A New Orleans Public Library card gets you access to more things than books. Just this month, the library unveiled a new service — free menstrual products. Cardholders also can get free tickets to the Audubon Zoo, free internet through mobile hot spots, free streaming movies, free plant seeds and free cake pans, among other things.
NOLA.com
Don Fox was the dominant New Orleans concert promoter for 53 years. Now he's retiring.
Since the fabled Warehouse opened in 1970, Don Fox has been New Orleans’ premier concert promoter. He and his Beaver Productions have presented thousands of shows in the city and beyond. But after 53 years in a high-risk, high-stress and occasionally high-reward business, Fox is retiring. He recently broke...
Family loses pets, home in 7th Ward fire Sunday morning
A family is now without a home and grieving the loss of their pets, after a fire in New Orleans' 7th Ward Sunday (Oct.23) morning.
NOLA.com
'Thriller' flash mob will take over Jackson Square on Halloween: Here's how to get involved
What would Halloween be without a flash mob presentation of "Thriller," Michael Jackson's mammoth hit with zombies, werewolves and Vincent Price?. The annual performance will be, fittingly, on Halloween at noon in Jackson Square. And those who wish to participate have two chances to learn the moves, get into the groove and let loose with some freaky al fresco fun.
budgettravel.com
Elegant, boutique New Orleans hotel on Canal Street - $79
Discover an elegant, boutique New Orleans hotel on Canal Street, steps away from The French Quarter and Bourbon Street, where historic venues ooze with personality, music spills out into the streets, and the charm of the city seeps into your heart. What You Get. Stay for two in a standard...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District
The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
NOLA.com
New Orleans East center takes holistic approach to meeting student needs
Educators for Quality Alternatives, the charter group that runs New Orleans' alternative schools, and the nonprofit Youth Empowerment Project have opened a joint campus on Hayne Boulevard, an expansion that will help the organizations reach more young people in New Orleans East. The New Orleans East Youth Opportunities Center offerings...
whereyat.com
Sky Zone Debuts New Thrills
Sky Zone in Metairie is reaching new heights with the addition of the Air Court, Boulder Balls, and Mega Launch. The radical trampoline park is also ready to challenge you on the Warrior Course complete with swinging jump pads, rope climbs, and a balance beam. Those with superb balance may enjoy trying the fair favorite: The Ladder Climb. Don't be surprised if you can't get past the first rung! The Mega Launch slide is guaranteed to give you a lot of air before you land on the bounce pad.
