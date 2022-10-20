ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

whereyat.com

New Orleans Open Offers 52 Free Dinners

Whether you like to eat or you like opera, this article will have you belting out, "Figaroooooooooooo! Figaro! Figaroooooooooo!" The New Orleans Opera is offering up a chance for you and a guest to win 52 amazing meals for one full year. In partnership with 52 New Orleans top restaurants, the New Orleans Opera are selling raffle tickets, culminating with the winner being announced at the Hansel and Gretel performance (Mahalia Jackson Theater) on Sunday, November 20 at the 2:30 p.m. showing. The raffle tickets are being sold in two options: one ticket for $100, or six tickets for $500. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold. Increase your odds of winning by purchasing more than one ticket. All proceeds will benefit The New Orleans Opera. Purchase your tickets here: https://neworleansopera.org/nola-52/
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Marching traffic cones join 6t’9 Social Aid & Pleasure Club’s Halloween parade Saturday

Forget ghosts and vampires. The scariest thing in New Orleans this Halloween might be the Frankenstein-like condition of the city streets. So it’s fitting that the Mystic Krewe of Conus — a satirical Carnival marching troupe inspired by roadway hazards — will be joining the 6t’9 Social Aid & Pleasure Club’s annual Pumpkin Parade on Saturday, Oct. 29.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Halloween, Day of the Dead and other events in New Orleans

Halloween, Day of the Dead and other frightening and sacred rituals fill the calendar this week. Here’s a list of some of the haunted houses, spooky events, parties, concerts and more. For more spirited events, visit calendar.gambitweekly.com. Through Oct. 31. New Orleans Nightmare. This season the haunted house unleashes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Lil Weezyana, Pell-O-Ween, Daikaiju and more New Orleans events coming up Oct. 25-31

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. Originally slated for August, Lil Wayne’s hometown show is back on at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Champion’s Square. Along with Wayne, Lil Weezyana will include performances by Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray and Rob49. Tickets start at $75.50 through champions-square.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

LIST: trick-or-treating times in your parish

Halloween is right around the corner! Find out when to take your kids trick-or-treating here:. City of Thibodaux will have trick or treat hours on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. Tammany:. Halloween will be recognized on Oct. 31, but no trick or treating hours have been...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana horror flicks to check out this Halloween

Louisiana’s folklore is rich with spirits, monsters, dark deeds, magic and drama. And New Orleans alone has volumes of stories about ghosts, vampires and the unexplainable. Surprisingly, though, while Louisiana’s film industry goes back to the early 20th century, locally shot horror films didn’t really start appearing until the 1950s and '60s — and the results have since often been a mixed bag of bad accents, fumbled traditions and jumbled locations.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Dancing Teddy Bear’s hobby has turned into a ministry

Walter P. Lyons was standing on a curb near Target on Friday, playing “America the Beautiful” on his trombone for tips. A few people stopped and handled a couple of bills out of the window of their cars. He received a few thumbs ups and smiles. No one...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Thrillist

ShaSha Lounge, New Orleans’ First Cocktail Bar with NFT Membership, Opening Soon

ShaSha Lounge Social Aid and Pleasure Club is New Orleans’ first cocktail lounge offering NFT membership, opening in 2023 and founded by Chef Nina Compton and her business partner and husband Larry Miller. Compton and Miller are the pair behind New Orleans restaurants Compère Lapin and Bywater American Bistro, and they founded ShaSha with the goal of having money available to help the community in the wake of natural disasters.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

'Thriller' flash mob will take over Jackson Square on Halloween: Here's how to get involved

What would Halloween be without a flash mob presentation of "Thriller," Michael Jackson's mammoth hit with zombies, werewolves and Vincent Price?. The annual performance will be, fittingly, on Halloween at noon in Jackson Square. And those who wish to participate have two chances to learn the moves, get into the groove and let loose with some freaky al fresco fun.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
budgettravel.com

Elegant, boutique New Orleans hotel on Canal Street - $79

Discover an elegant, boutique New Orleans hotel on Canal Street, steps away from The French Quarter and Bourbon Street, where historic venues ooze with personality, music spills out into the streets, and the charm of the city seeps into your heart. What You Get. Stay for two in a standard...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District

The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans East center takes holistic approach to meeting student needs

Educators for Quality Alternatives, the charter group that runs New Orleans' alternative schools, and the nonprofit Youth Empowerment Project have opened a joint campus on Hayne Boulevard, an expansion that will help the organizations reach more young people in New Orleans East. The New Orleans East Youth Opportunities Center offerings...
CENTRAL, LA
whereyat.com

Sky Zone Debuts New Thrills

Sky Zone in Metairie is reaching new heights with the addition of the Air Court, Boulder Balls, and Mega Launch. The radical trampoline park is also ready to challenge you on the Warrior Course complete with swinging jump pads, rope climbs, and a balance beam. Those with superb balance may enjoy trying the fair favorite: The Ladder Climb. Don't be surprised if you can't get past the first rung! The Mega Launch slide is guaranteed to give you a lot of air before you land on the bounce pad.
METAIRIE, LA

