Whether you like to eat or you like opera, this article will have you belting out, "Figaroooooooooooo! Figaro! Figaroooooooooo!" The New Orleans Opera is offering up a chance for you and a guest to win 52 amazing meals for one full year. In partnership with 52 New Orleans top restaurants, the New Orleans Opera are selling raffle tickets, culminating with the winner being announced at the Hansel and Gretel performance (Mahalia Jackson Theater) on Sunday, November 20 at the 2:30 p.m. showing. The raffle tickets are being sold in two options: one ticket for $100, or six tickets for $500. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold. Increase your odds of winning by purchasing more than one ticket. All proceeds will benefit The New Orleans Opera. Purchase your tickets here: https://neworleansopera.org/nola-52/

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO