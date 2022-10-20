ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, GA

Comments / 2

Related
Americus Times-Recorder

Sumter County welcomes Sheppard Pride Youth and Senior Citizen Community Center

Peggy Sheppard and Willie Mae Pride have long been names loved in adored in Andersonville. They are loved because they first loved the little Civil War Village. In their names, Andersonville went about creating a community center to serve their people. The center is located in a structure which boasts the title of “oldest building in Andersonville.” Its roots date back to 1847. Folks may know the building as school, private residence, restaurant or an antique store. Andersonville wanted to take care of their neighbors, so with CARES funding in hand, the governing body put thought into how to best invest it in their community.
ANDERSONVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb is the nation's leader with age friendliness

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon Bibb is celebrating a decade as an age-friendly community. The county was the first out of the nation to hold this kind of event to celebrate all ages. The day under sunny skies had the community meet vendors, city leaders, live entertainment, and more. "Because...
MACON, GA
WALB 10

Lee Co. wood mill company seeing benefits from Highway 82 expansion

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Woodgrain Mill Company employees are now worry-free when it comes to water access at their facility. Businesses in Lee County will not only gain increased water access from this project, but some, like Woodgrain Mill Company, will actually be better able to serve their employees when it comes to safe conditions.
LEE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia Veteran is gifted a new home in Cochran

COCHRAN, Ga. — Sergeant Mark Smith served in Iraq in the U.S. Marine Corps, until his third combat tour in 2016 when he stepped on a land mine and lost his leg. After rehab and a new prosthetic, he still faces chronic knee and back pain while working as a Georgia State Patrol Trooper.
COCHRAN, GA
wgxa.tv

Downtown Macon celebrates international "Make a Dog's Day"

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Downtown Macon's The Puppery made a dog's day. Maconites celebrated international "Make a Dog's Day" Saturday as a way to bring food donations and funds for local rescues. All proceeds went to Habitat 4 Hounds to make more dog's lives better, but owner Christie Flowers says shopping local to make your pet's day can make their day.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

District 25 State senate candidates vying for people's votes in Baldwin County

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — We've entered the second week of early voting in Central Georgia that'll all lead up to who'll take seats in the State, local, and federal races. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha talked to District 25’s state senate candidates– Republican representative Rick Williams and Democratic representative Valerie Rodgers– in Baldwin County about what's important to them as they run.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Houston County, GA

Located at the heart of central Georgia, Houston County welcomes visitors with its rich Southern culture and history. Perry is its county seat and geographical center, though Warner Robins has a larger area and population. Aside from the cities of Perry and Warner Robins, the county also includes Centerville, a...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Body found in Centerville backyard

CENTERVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- A woman's body has been found in the backyard of a Centerville home. Deputies responded to a welfare check on an elderly female on Jeanette Place and found the body of a female in advanced stages of decay, according to Houston County Coroner James Williams. Based...
CENTERVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Houston County coroner: Older woman found dead in backyard of Centerville home

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Jeanette Place Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, at around noon, police were called to do a welfare check on an older woman when they found her body in the backyard. The body appeared to have been there for several months.
CENTERVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Man airlifted to hospital for burns after Houston County mobile home fire

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Crews battled a large fire at a mobile home in Houston County Sunday night. According to Houston County Fire Chief Christopher Stone, the fire was at a home in the 2800 block of Highway 341 shortly after 9:40 p.m. The first calls to 911 indicated the back side and the roof of the mobile home was engulfed in flames. Stoner says everyone was able to get out before firefighters got there, however, one man was treated by EMS for burns and was flown by helicopter to a hospital for further treatment.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Robins AFB team credited with discovery leading to Air Force inspection of C-130 aircraft

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An Air Force crew in Warner Robins is being credited with discovering a widespread issue connected to C-130H aircraft. According to U.S. Air Force Major Beau Downey, a maintenance crew at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex (WR-ALC), during a post-depot operation engine run check, discovered a leak on one of their C-130H propellers. Upon further investigation, Downey says a technician discovered a crack in the propeller barrel assembly. Additional inspections revealed more propeller assemblies with the same issue.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Police: Woman shot in drive-by shooting in Warner Robins

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman was shot in Warner Robins Sunday night in what investigators say is a drive-by shooting. In a post on Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to a Carroll Drive address around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. They believe the home was targeted in a drive-by shooting. They say a 20-year-old woman was sitting in a car and was hit by one of the bullets. She is in stable condition.
WARNER ROBINS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy