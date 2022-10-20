Read full article on original website
Sumter County welcomes Sheppard Pride Youth and Senior Citizen Community Center
Peggy Sheppard and Willie Mae Pride have long been names loved in adored in Andersonville. They are loved because they first loved the little Civil War Village. In their names, Andersonville went about creating a community center to serve their people. The center is located in a structure which boasts the title of “oldest building in Andersonville.” Its roots date back to 1847. Folks may know the building as school, private residence, restaurant or an antique store. Andersonville wanted to take care of their neighbors, so with CARES funding in hand, the governing body put thought into how to best invest it in their community.
Funds from 'The Fly Infestation' concert donated to Macon Health Clinic
MACON, Ga. — Earlier in October, 13WMAZ reported on "The Fly Infestation" benefit concert hosted after the death of Jason Laster, better known as J-Fly, a man beloved by Macon's music community. The concert was held October 15 at The Society Garden on Ingleside Avenue. It honored J-Fly as...
Macon-Bibb is the nation's leader with age friendliness
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon Bibb is celebrating a decade as an age-friendly community. The county was the first out of the nation to hold this kind of event to celebrate all ages. The day under sunny skies had the community meet vendors, city leaders, live entertainment, and more. "Because...
Lee Co. wood mill company seeing benefits from Highway 82 expansion
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Woodgrain Mill Company employees are now worry-free when it comes to water access at their facility. Businesses in Lee County will not only gain increased water access from this project, but some, like Woodgrain Mill Company, will actually be better able to serve their employees when it comes to safe conditions.
Georgia Veteran is gifted a new home in Cochran
COCHRAN, Ga. — Sergeant Mark Smith served in Iraq in the U.S. Marine Corps, until his third combat tour in 2016 when he stepped on a land mine and lost his leg. After rehab and a new prosthetic, he still faces chronic knee and back pain while working as a Georgia State Patrol Trooper.
Macon Kroger employees claim checks are late and not in full
If you find yourself in this situation, what are your protections? John Newbill with the U.S. Department of Labor says you can file a claim against your employer.
Downtown Macon celebrates international "Make a Dog's Day"
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Downtown Macon's The Puppery made a dog's day. Maconites celebrated international "Make a Dog's Day" Saturday as a way to bring food donations and funds for local rescues. All proceeds went to Habitat 4 Hounds to make more dog's lives better, but owner Christie Flowers says shopping local to make your pet's day can make their day.
District 25 State senate candidates vying for people's votes in Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — We've entered the second week of early voting in Central Georgia that'll all lead up to who'll take seats in the State, local, and federal races. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha talked to District 25’s state senate candidates– Republican representative Rick Williams and Democratic representative Valerie Rodgers– in Baldwin County about what's important to them as they run.
'Works really well for us': Custom tiny homes are new, affordable option
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — Tiny homes - they're exactly what they sound like. They are homes, 500 square feet or smaller, with everything you'll need in it -- but a fraction of the cost of a regular sized one. Folks at the Southeastern Tiny Homes Festival in Wilkinson County...
Former Perry Police Chief becomes U.S. Marshal for Middle District of Georgia
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Former Perry Police Chief Stephen Lynn has joined the oldest federal law enforcement agency in the United States as the new U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Georgia. “I consider it an honor to join the ranks of the nation’s first federal law enforcement agency,”...
15 Best Things to Do in Houston County, GA
Located at the heart of central Georgia, Houston County welcomes visitors with its rich Southern culture and history. Perry is its county seat and geographical center, though Warner Robins has a larger area and population. Aside from the cities of Perry and Warner Robins, the county also includes Centerville, a...
Houston County man flown to Atlanta for burns after a mobile home fire
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is being treated for burns at an Atlanta hospital after a mobile home fire in Hayneville, according to Houston County Fire Chief Chris Stoner. Two people were inside of a mobile home at 2882 Highway 341 South in Houston County just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night.
Macon businessman concerned after home, workplace hit by several crimes over course of year
MACON, Ga. — A Macon business owner says his business was broken into twice this year, and recently a stray bullet struck his home. He's concerned about the crime in the community that he's now experienced firsthand. Since the two break-ins at Moises Velez's business, they've amped up their...
Body found in Centerville backyard
CENTERVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- A woman's body has been found in the backyard of a Centerville home. Deputies responded to a welfare check on an elderly female on Jeanette Place and found the body of a female in advanced stages of decay, according to Houston County Coroner James Williams. Based...
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Jeanette Place Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, at around noon, police were called to do a welfare check on an older woman when they found her body in the backyard. The body appeared to have been there for several months.
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Crews battled a large fire at a mobile home in Houston County Sunday night. According to Houston County Fire Chief Christopher Stone, the fire was at a home in the 2800 block of Highway 341 shortly after 9:40 p.m. The first calls to 911 indicated the back side and the roof of the mobile home was engulfed in flames. Stoner says everyone was able to get out before firefighters got there, however, one man was treated by EMS for burns and was flown by helicopter to a hospital for further treatment.
4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
Four people were injured in a shooting at a south Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.
'Help them bring larger aircraft': Middle Georgia Regional runway expansion ready for takeoff
MACON, Ga. — A massive expansion plan at Middle Georgia Regional Airport is on the tarmac, ready for takeoff. Tuesday, Macon-Bibb commissioners set aside millions for several different projects. "Being around airplanes, I've always loved airplanes, since I was a little kid. And being in aviation, I just kind...
Robins AFB team credited with discovery leading to Air Force inspection of C-130 aircraft
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An Air Force crew in Warner Robins is being credited with discovering a widespread issue connected to C-130H aircraft. According to U.S. Air Force Major Beau Downey, a maintenance crew at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex (WR-ALC), during a post-depot operation engine run check, discovered a leak on one of their C-130H propellers. Upon further investigation, Downey says a technician discovered a crack in the propeller barrel assembly. Additional inspections revealed more propeller assemblies with the same issue.
Police: Woman shot in drive-by shooting in Warner Robins
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman was shot in Warner Robins Sunday night in what investigators say is a drive-by shooting. In a post on Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to a Carroll Drive address around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. They believe the home was targeted in a drive-by shooting. They say a 20-year-old woman was sitting in a car and was hit by one of the bullets. She is in stable condition.
