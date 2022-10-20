Read full article on original website
Michael Dean Olson, 36, charged again with Domestic Violence by Strangulation
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man with multiple pending domestic assault cases is charged again in Blue Earth County after allegedly strangling a woman last Friday. Michael Dean Olson, 36, has been charged with one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation in addition to charges of violating a Do Not Contact Order.
Morton woman sentenced in Redwood County court for drug offenses
A Morton woman, Joan Rae Pendleton, age 23, was sentenced in Redwood County court for drug offenses that occurred during a stop at a Redwood Falls business. According to court documents, on Aug. 15, 2019, the Redwood Falls Police Department received a report of a Pendleton passed out in a vehicle at one of the car washes in Redwood Falls. Dispatch advised officers she already had an active apprehension and detention order for her arrest.
Drive-by shooting sends Albert Lea man to prison
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man has been sentenced for a 2020 drive-by shooting. Anthony Nick Barela, 32 of Albert Lea, was arrested on August 6, 2020, and charged with drive-by shooting and second-degree assault. He was accused of firing at another vehicle and then speeding away. A witness...
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD - VOD - Cat Sanctuary
Michael Dean Olson, 36, charged again with Domestic Violence by Strangulation. Michael Dean Olson, 36, a Mankato man with multiple pending domestic assault cases was charged again in Blue Earth County, after allegedly strangling a woman. Updated: 4 hours ago. New Ulm’s fire department said the fire started in a...
Heirloom allegedly stolen from Mahkato Pow Wow
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mahkato Mdewakanton Association is asking for the return of an item suspected to be stolen during the annual Pow Wow in Mankato. The association says the item is a family heirloom that has been passed down for generations. Officials with the group are asking anyone...
Portion of Adams St. to close today
Southern Minnesota mayor arrested for possible financial conflicts of interest
GOOD THUNDER, Minn. – A small town mayor has been arrested in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Robert John Anderson, the mayor of Good Thunder, was arrested at his home a little before 1 pm Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says it followed up an investigative referral from the State Auditor’s Office on possible financial conflicts of interest.
Largest drug abuse prevention campaign in the US kicks off in Nicollet County
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The largest drug abuse prevention campaign in the US kicks off this week. In Nicollet County, The Underage Substance Use Prevention Coalition is planning an outreach to promote the campaign. Throughout the week they will have a take-home messages for families to educate themselves about...
Missing Owatonna Teen Found Safe
The Owatonna Police Department had been conducting an investigation to locate 15-year-old Alexa Moreno-Lopez since September 2022. The BCA sent notification today (Monday) that she was located safe and is back with family. The BCA says Owatonna Police are continuing the investigation.
Getting the most out of canning
It’s Chiro Kids Week, and Jennifer Stuvek, DC, CACCP, of Aurora Chiropractic, joined Lisa and Kelsey to chat about the benefits of pediatric chiropractic care!. Red Light therapy has become widely-accepted in its use to treat skin conditions, including skin cancer and psoriasis, acne, warts and other types of cancer.
Cornfield catches fire near New Ulm
Kelsey and Lisa spoke in-studio with a local homesteader, Christa Wadekamper of Waseca, about her passion for canning...and how to get started!. it’s Chiro Kids Week, and Jennifer Stuvek, DC, CACCP, of Aurora Chiropractic, joined Lisa and Kelsey to chat about the benefits of pediatric chiropractic care!. Red Light:...
Mankato leaf pick-up services begin today
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the winds picking up, it’s not hard to notice the large amount of leaves scattered all over the place. just in time for city wide leaf pick up. The city of Mankato’s annual leaf pick-up service is scheduled to begin clean up today.
Meth & fentanyl dealer sentenced to prison
A Mankato meth and fentanyl dealer has been sentenced to four years in prison. Amanda Lynn Bailey, 42, was sentenced Monday in Blue Earth County Court on 1st-degree drug sale charges. She will serve her time at the Minnesota State Corrections Facility in Shakopee. In January, drug task force agents...
Oakdale woman appears in court on forgery, theft, fraud charges
(ABC 6 News) – An Oakdale woman appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday, Oct. 18, on charges of check forgery and theft. Barbara Jo Larson, 27, will appear in Dodge County Court Wednesday, Oct. 19, on two counts of credit card fraud. Larson was arrested in Olmsted County in...
Fire crews respond to grass fire in Carver County
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. — Agencies across four counties showed up to get a grass fire under control Sunday in Carver County. The fire took over land near the south side of Eagle Lake, near Norwood Young America. Brad Mueller was out in his yard Sunday afternoon when flames came...
Law Enforcement Log
Burning brush spurs "out-of-control grass fire" near Norwood Young America
NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, Minn. -- An improperly extinguished and unpermitted brush burn led to an "out-of-control grass fire" west of the metro Sunday afternoon, the Carver County Sheriff's Office said.A 911 call about the fire brought deputies to the 11000 block of County Road 33 just before 3 p.m. Other agencies, including nine fire departments, also responded.According to the sheriff's office, a resident had burned a pile of brush on Saturday without a permit. The resident thought the fire was out, but it reignited on Sunday and "spread quickly to surrounding properties," the sheriff's office said.Surrounding fields and property owned by utility companies were damaged, but no one was injured.The sheriff's office is investigating the fire.
Faribault cat sanctuary cares for area strays
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) -On a hobby farm in Faribault, a team of volunteers help care for the area’s feral cats one feline at a time. Furball Farm was founded six years ago by an army veteran and former vet-tech who took in and fostered cats from shelters. Now that...
Big meth bust in Scott County
(Shakopee, MN) -- A Shakopee man is jailed on five million dollars bail after getting caught with more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine. Scott County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda with five felonies including first-degree sale of a controlled substance. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task searched his property last week and said it found coolers containing meth buried in the woods. Officers say they also located evidence that he was making the drug. Investigators say a tip in Blue Earth County last month resulted in an informant making three purchases from Pineda.
Waseca tops MVL
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) -The Waseca volleyball team hosted Minnesota Valley Lutheran Monday night. Waseca wins by a final of 3-1. Both teams take the court for the first round of the Section 2AA Tournament later this week.
