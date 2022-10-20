Man shot at by burglary suspect in Lubbock, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man told Lubbock Police officers that he was shot at by a burglary suspect early Sunday morning in the 4500 block of 49th Street, according to a police report.

A police report stated that a man went outside to confront a suspect after he was told someone was inside his vehicle. The suspect ran off, and the man drove after him.

As the suspect was running, he turned and shot at the man “several times.” According to the police report, a bullet struck the man’s vehicle.

Officers were not able to fund any shell casings in the area. The suspect was not located, according to the report.

Police told EverythingLubbock.com there were no updates or arrests as of Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.