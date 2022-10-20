ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Man shot at by burglary suspect in Lubbock, police report said

By Caitlyn Rooney
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2W19_0ignppNq00

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man told Lubbock Police officers that he was shot at by a burglary suspect early Sunday morning in the 4500 block of 49th Street, according to a police report.

A police report stated that a man went outside to confront a suspect after he was told someone was inside his vehicle. The suspect ran off, and the man drove after him.

As the suspect was running, he turned and shot at the man “several times.” According to the police report, a bullet struck the man’s vehicle.

Lubbock man shot in the face, police report reveals

Officers were not able to fund any shell casings in the area. The suspect was not located, according to the report.

Police told EverythingLubbock.com there were no updates or arrests as of Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lonestar 99.5

Help Lubbock Police Locate the Suspect in a Fatal Shooting

The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public's help in either identifying or locating a suspect involved in a fatal shooting. Lubbock Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R just after 11 p.m. on Friday, October 21st. There, officers found 51-year-old Severo Losoya with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to University Medical Center and later pronounced dead.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Stolen vehicle, foot chase leads to arrest in South Lubbock Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — There was a heavy police presence in one South Lubbock neighborhood Sunday morning following an incident that involved a stolen vehicle and a foot chase. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com officers were dispatched just after 8:35 a.m. when a vehicle was reported stolen in the 7400 block of Elgin Avenue.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Police provide update on shooting Saturday evening in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Monday, the Plainview Police Department provided an update following a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday. The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Dimmitt Road, outside the Goodfellas Bar and Grill, just after 9:00 p.m. According to a press release from PPD,...
PLAINVIEW, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘Doesn’t get any worse than that’: Former LPD investigator believes quadruple homicide can still be solved

LUBBOCK, Texas — Monday, October 24 marked 18 years since Tammy Cooper and her three children were brutally murdered in her Lubbock home. The case has remained unsolved, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Rey Martinez was an investigator on the case and called it one of the biggest cases Lubbock has ever had. “That […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Hollis Daniels trial moved to mid-November

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man charged with Capital Murder in the death of a Texas Tech Police Officer will stand trial in mid-November. The trial for 24-year-old Hollis Daniels has been moved to November 17. Investigators say Daniels shot Officer Floyd East Jr. in the back of the head...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Arrest made in 2009 cold-case murder of Lamesa man

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamesa Police Department said after 13 years, they got a break in a 2009 homicide case. On October 19, Lamesa Police Chief Josh Peterson said he served 49-year-old Tommy Joe Manuel, Jr. with a murder warrant for the death of Willie Butler, 65. Peterson said Manuel was already in the Dawson County Detention Center on drug charges when they served him the warrant.
LAMESA, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Police provide update on fatal North Lubbock shooting late Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department released additional information concerning a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday evening on the north side of the city. The shooting occurred in the in 200 block of North Avenue R. around 11:00 p.m. According to a press release from...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022

The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against Baylor and won, the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Saturday morning top stories: 1 person dead after overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person is dead after a late night shooting on Friday. A federal complaint has revealed details of an O’Donnell staff member’s alleged inappropriate communication with a student. Nicholas Dominique Bueno was charged with enticement of a child and is...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock Municipal Court hosting Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 27

LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock Municipal Court will host a Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, October 27 downtown. The event is free to the public. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will be held from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. outside the new Municipal Court office at the corner of 14th Street and Avenue L.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy