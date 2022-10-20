WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man was shot early Monday morning in front of a home on the 100 block of Paseo Drive in Watsonville. Watsonville Police Sgt. Brian Fulgoni said police received a call around 2am about some form of disturbance. Around that time police also received a call from Watsonville Community Hospital about a man who had been dropped off at the emergency room with at least one gunshot wound.

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO