Watsonville man shot in attempted homicide
WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man was shot early Monday morning in front of a home on the 100 block of Paseo Drive in Watsonville. Watsonville Police Sgt. Brian Fulgoni said police received a call around 2am about some form of disturbance. Around that time police also received a call from Watsonville Community Hospital about a man who had been dropped off at the emergency room with at least one gunshot wound.
Second Harvest holding drive-thru food distributions
WATSONVILLE—Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) Santa Cruz County is hosting five more drive-thru food distributions throughout the holiday season. The distributions are being held every other Monday, rain or shine at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 East Lake Ave. in Watsonville. The organization reported Oct. 24 that it...
Fifth annual Día de Muertos celebration returns Friday
WATSONVILLE—This Friday the Watsonville Film Festival (WFF) will present its Fifth Annual Día de Muertos celebration at Watsonville City Plaza. The event will feature a screening of the Disney/Pixar animated movie “Coco,” as well as music, dance and artwork inspired by the traditional Mexican holiday, also known as Day of the Dead.
Mariners edged by Palma’s last-second field goal | High school football
SALINAS—The race for first place in the Pacific Coast Athletics League Gabilan Division is not over for the Aptos High football team despite last week’s heartbreaking loss at Rabobank Stadium. The Mariners traveled to Salinas to face off against rival Palma, hoping to stay atop of the league...
Grizzlies stomp Harbor on Senior Day | High school football roundup
WATSONVILLE—It was a day full of mixed emotions for Pajaro Valley senior Eric Viveros who stepped on the football field for the final time on his home turf. The hefty lineman scored his first career touchdown to help lift the Grizzlies past Harbor High for a 41-16 blowout win in Pacific Coast Athletic League Santa Lucia Division play on Oct. 22.
