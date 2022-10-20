Jackson releases RFP for water treatment plants

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson leaders announced the city has released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Professional Services for Operation, Maintenance and Management of the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell water treatment plants, tanks and well facilities.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) released the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) on October 14 as the contracting party. Jackson leaders said the city is responsible for its evaluation, contract terms and funding.

Interested proposers are asked to respond to the RFP the City of Jackson issued, which provides specific terms requested by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

