Rock Hill, SC

cn2.com

Former Police Officer Challenges Long-Time York Co. Incumbent

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Voters are less than 2 weeks away from Election Day 2022 with early, in-person voting underway on this Monday. On this Monday are learning more about the York County Council, District 4 race. Currently William “Bump” Roddey holds that seat that represents residents...
YORK COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

2022 York County District 4 Candidates

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “York County Council meetings present an opportunity for the Council to hear from the public and for citizens to watch their Government and elected officials carry out their public duties and responsibilities.” – York County Council. Below 2 candidates asked...
WBTV

BREAKING: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County

‘They’re dealing death’: York County, S.C. state leaders speak on fentanyl bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. ‘Nation’s report card’ shows drop in N.C. achievement scores since start of the pandemic.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

York County Early In-Person Voting – What You Need to Know

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Early, In-Person Voting is underway in South Carolina until November 5. Monday – Saturday | 8:30 AM to 6 PM | Closed on Sunday. – The County Voter Registration and Elections Office in York. – The Rock Hill Operation Center. – Fort...
YORK COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

The Rock Hill Symphony Pairing With 5th Graders to Create a Theatrical Experience

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nearly 1,400 students in the Rock Hill School District are getting the chance to sing while the Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra performs. The Orchestra presented an educational concert at South Pointe High School where students learned about the four families of instrument that make up the orchestra – strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion – and how the different voices work together to form an orchestra.
ROCK HILL, SC
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina

- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
YORK, SC
WCNC

City approves $14.8 million to expand CATS rail yard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council voted Monday to spend $14.8 million to expand the city's light rail maintenance facilities near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood. The land, which consists of 17.88 acres currently part of the larger Norfolk-Southern rail yard north of Uptown Charlotte, will give Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) more room to store and maintain trains. The land is adjacent to the current LYNX Blue Line and its North Brevard Light Rail Facility, which the city originally purchased from Norfolk-Southern in 2014.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Ashley Furniture two-in-one store plan expands to another site near Charlotte

Broad River Retail will invest over $4 million to open a two-in-one Ashley Furniture retail store in the Charlotte region. Broad River Retail will open its 32nd Ashley furniture store at 815 E. Innes St. in Salisbury, the company said in a news release. Broad River Retail is an independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensee based in Fort Mill, S.C.
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Company Offers Buried Alive Experience for $57,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A Russian company is offering to bury you alive for $57,000. For some it’s a frightening thought, but it allows you participate in your own funeral. The company, Yakaterina Preobrazhenskaya, announced the experience last week. It says customers who choose to participate will get help with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte company was practically banned from towing. Records show they still towed hundreds of cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the last two and half years, a lawsuit and injunction against tow truck driver David Satterfield was supposed to make it all but impossible for him and his companies to keep towing. A WBTV Investigation now reveals Satterfield and Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement have towed hundreds of cars since the injunction filed against him by the North Carolina Department of Justice.
CHARLOTTE, NC
News19 WLTX

Missing man last seen in Kershaw

KERSHAW, S.C. — Police are looking for the public's help finding a missing man last seen in Kershaw. James Aaron Dobbs, 18 was last seen on October 12, 2022 in the Ingram Street area of Kershaw, SC. He was wearing black jeans, a black-short sleeved shirt and black Nike...
KERSHAW, SC

