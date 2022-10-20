Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Former Police Officer Challenges Long-Time York Co. Incumbent
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Voters are less than 2 weeks away from Election Day 2022 with early, in-person voting underway on this Monday. On this Monday are learning more about the York County Council, District 4 race. Currently William “Bump” Roddey holds that seat that represents residents...
The Black Political Caucus: Chair talks about mission, work in Charlotte-Mecklenburg
CHARLOTTE — For decades, the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg has been one of the most influential Charlotte groups. They’ve also given some of the most sought-after political endorsements. On the Political Beat, Reporter Joe Bruno spoke to BPC Chair Caleb Theodros about the group’s mission and work....
In-person early voting begins in South Carolina for November midterms
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voting in person has begun for South Carolina. As voters make their way to the polls in South Carolina this election season, they will have a lot to consider. Among them, a referendum -- Voters will be asked to consider a $156-million bond to...
2022 York County District 4 Candidates
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “York County Council meetings present an opportunity for the Council to hear from the public and for citizens to watch their Government and elected officials carry out their public duties and responsibilities.” – York County Council. Below 2 candidates asked...
BREAKING: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County
‘They’re dealing death’: York County, S.C. state leaders speak on fentanyl bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. ‘Nation’s report card’ shows drop in N.C. achievement scores since start of the pandemic.
Second-oldest African-American church in Charlotte turns 157 years old
CHARLOTTE — This weekend was a momentous occasion for the second-oldest African-American church in Charlotte. Rockwell A.M.E. Zion Church turned 157 years old Sunday. The church, which is in Charlotte’s Derita neighborhood, celebrated with a special homecoming service. Rockwell has a rich history in the Queen City, serving...
York County Early In-Person Voting – What You Need to Know
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Early, In-Person Voting is underway in South Carolina until November 5. Monday – Saturday | 8:30 AM to 6 PM | Closed on Sunday. – The County Voter Registration and Elections Office in York. – The Rock Hill Operation Center. – Fort...
The Rock Hill Symphony Pairing With 5th Graders to Create a Theatrical Experience
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nearly 1,400 students in the Rock Hill School District are getting the chance to sing while the Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra performs. The Orchestra presented an educational concert at South Pointe High School where students learned about the four families of instrument that make up the orchestra – strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion – and how the different voices work together to form an orchestra.
Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina
- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
Crystal Lagoons in Huntersville? What could be coming
"The question is, how are they going to make it work?" lifelong resident Paul Bjorneboe said.
City approves $14.8 million to expand CATS rail yard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council voted Monday to spend $14.8 million to expand the city's light rail maintenance facilities near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood. The land, which consists of 17.88 acres currently part of the larger Norfolk-Southern rail yard north of Uptown Charlotte, will give Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) more room to store and maintain trains. The land is adjacent to the current LYNX Blue Line and its North Brevard Light Rail Facility, which the city originally purchased from Norfolk-Southern in 2014.
Ashley Furniture two-in-one store plan expands to another site near Charlotte
Broad River Retail will invest over $4 million to open a two-in-one Ashley Furniture retail store in the Charlotte region. Broad River Retail will open its 32nd Ashley furniture store at 815 E. Innes St. in Salisbury, the company said in a news release. Broad River Retail is an independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensee based in Fort Mill, S.C.
Company Offers Buried Alive Experience for $57,000
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A Russian company is offering to bury you alive for $57,000. For some it’s a frightening thought, but it allows you participate in your own funeral. The company, Yakaterina Preobrazhenskaya, announced the experience last week. It says customers who choose to participate will get help with...
Thieves smash window, steal from North Carolina church
The pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal Ebenezer doesn't want what happened Thursday night to happen again.
Duo behind Flipside Café bringing Flip Out Burger to The Power House in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The husband-and-wife team behind Flipside Café will hone their skills with a new, chef-driven burger concept at The Power House. That $18 million adaptive-reuse project — part of Rock Hill’s University Center — is under construction. It will incorporate a brewery, bar and a food hall on the lower level.
Charlotte company was practically banned from towing. Records show they still towed hundreds of cars
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the last two and half years, a lawsuit and injunction against tow truck driver David Satterfield was supposed to make it all but impossible for him and his companies to keep towing. A WBTV Investigation now reveals Satterfield and Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement have towed hundreds of cars since the injunction filed against him by the North Carolina Department of Justice.
Native American Student Association's first annual powwow to be held on Oct. 29
The first annual powwow run by UNC Charlotte's Native American Student Association (NASA) to raise cultural awareness will be held on Oct. 29, 2022. The event will be from 12-6 p.m. at the northeast recreational field complex. The powwow will include traditional Native American drumming and different forms of traditional...
More 911 callers are getting ride-shares after launch of MEDIC initiative
CHARLOTTE — More people are calling 911 and getting a ride-share instead of an ambulance in Mecklenburg County. Last October, MEDIC started a program that would give some callers the option to take a ride-share to the hospital. Over the past year, MEDIC says about 500 people opted for...
Missing man last seen in Kershaw
KERSHAW, S.C. — Police are looking for the public's help finding a missing man last seen in Kershaw. James Aaron Dobbs, 18 was last seen on October 12, 2022 in the Ingram Street area of Kershaw, SC. He was wearing black jeans, a black-short sleeved shirt and black Nike...
Suspect accused of killing Spartanburg Co. deputy booked into jail
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The York County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect accused of shooting and killing a Spartanburg County deputy earlier this year was booked into jail last week after spending months in the hospital. Records show that 63-year-old Duane Heard was booked into the...
