Tremonton, UT

KUTV

Missing woman in Millcreek Silver Alert found dead in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek woman who went missing last week, prompting police to issue a Silver Alert, was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. Victoria Acoba, 78, left home Wednesday, according to her husband, Rod Fredette. He said his wife, who...
MILLCREEK, UT
KSLTV

Man killed in 3-vehicle collision in Davis County

LAYTON, Utah — An unidentified 75-year-old man was killed in a three-car accident Thursday afternoon. Layton police have not identified the man who was ejected from his truck in the collision. Sgt. Michael Donnelly with Layton Police Department said the man was pulling onto State route 193 in Davis County from North Quail Ridge Road when his pickup was hit on the driver’s side by an SUV.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found

In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
POCATELLO, ID
usustatesman.com

Weeping Lady legend put to rest

A lady resides in Logan Cemetery near Utah State University. She sits atop a stone, clutching a bunch of flowers with one hand and the other on her forehead. This lady is none other than the legendary Weeping Lady. . Legends of the Weeping Lady have come about in many forms...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Candidate disqualified in Davis County House race

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Republican write-in Steve Furshtut is no longer in the race for a seat in Utah’s House District 16 in Davis County. Furshtut was disqualified for not submitting the proper paperwork. Write-in candidate Rep. Steve Handy, GOP-backed Trevor Lee and Libertarian Brent Zimmerman remain in...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

