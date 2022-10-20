Read full article on original website
KUTV
Missing woman in Millcreek Silver Alert found dead in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek woman who went missing last week, prompting police to issue a Silver Alert, was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. Victoria Acoba, 78, left home Wednesday, according to her husband, Rod Fredette. He said his wife, who...
kjzz.com
No injuries reported after deputies respond to shots fired at party in Weber County
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said there were no injuries after they responded to a reported fight with shots fired in Hooper. Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from several different agencies, responded to the area of 4800 South and 5100 West at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.
kjzz.com
'One of a kind': Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming remembered as talented artist
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family are remembering a Millcreek woman who went missing for several days before she was found dead Monday morning in Wyoming. Unified Police said it appears Vicki Acoba, 78, ran out of fuel and started walking but did not survive the weather conditions.
Wheelchair-bound Utah State student struggles in car booting dispute
A disagreement with parking enforcement over her car being booted has challenged the positive attitude of a Utah woman who has never backed down from a challenge.
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
WTGS
Neighbor says jet fighters 'a normal part of life' after F-35 crash
SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — The F-35 that crashed as it neared a runway on the north edge of Hill Air Force Base had just cleared a ridge, with a South Weber neighborhood directly below. Neighbor Greg Holbrook witnessed “a big black plume,” and Bob Boyce—who lives just a...
KSLTV
Man killed in 3-vehicle collision in Davis County
LAYTON, Utah — An unidentified 75-year-old man was killed in a three-car accident Thursday afternoon. Layton police have not identified the man who was ejected from his truck in the collision. Sgt. Michael Donnelly with Layton Police Department said the man was pulling onto State route 193 in Davis County from North Quail Ridge Road when his pickup was hit on the driver’s side by an SUV.
One dead, another injured after fatal three-car crash in Layton
A crash involving three cars in Layton shortly before 5:00 p.m. Thursday turned fatal as one man died at the scene.
Gephardt Daily
Police: DoorDash driver delivers food to Bountiful residence, swipes package from neighbor
BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a DoorDash delivery driver recently dropped off food at a Bountiful residence, then swiped a package from a neighboring doorstep. “Our compliments to the reporting party for getting the package back without incident,” the post states. “Now we need...
KSLTV
Fall fun at Gibson’s Green Acres with Casey Scott
OGDEN, Utah — It might feel like winter outside, but Casey Scott is bringing us some fall fun this morning. He was in Ogden on Monday to check out Gibson Green Acres‘ fall festival.
eastidahonews.com
Utah man ordered to jail after assaulting son for refusing to go on mission
OGDEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A Clearfield man was ordered Friday to serve jail time for assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51,...
kvnutalk
Salt Lake man arrested for attempting to kidnap Logan woman – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 29-year-old Salt Lake City man is being held in jail, accused of kidnapping a Logan woman and holding her against her will. Tony Ngoy Bokomba was booked into the Cache County Jail Tuesday, after law enforcement tracked him and the alleged victim to a Nibley park.
Gephardt Daily
New info released after combat jet crashes, burns at Hill Air Force Base; pilot of F-35A Lighting II ejects safely
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators at Hill Air Force Base are asking for the public’s help as they try to determine the cause of Wednesday night’s crash of an F-35A Lightning II jet fighter, considered the most sophisticated type of combat aircraft in the U.S. arsenal.
Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found
In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
usustatesman.com
Weeping Lady legend put to rest
A lady resides in Logan Cemetery near Utah State University. She sits atop a stone, clutching a bunch of flowers with one hand and the other on her forehead. This lady is none other than the legendary Weeping Lady. . Legends of the Weeping Lady have come about in many forms...
Missing in Utah: Dylan Rounds’ mother claimed son’s boots tied to suspect James Brenner
James Brenner had Dylan Rounds’ boots and placed them on a mound of dirt. That is according to Rounds' mother, Candice Cooley. She is now disclosing information that law enforcement shared with her. Rounds disappeared on Memorial Day weekend and his whereabouts are unknown.
KSLTV
Mystery of rotten and dead fish smell in North Salt Lake solved
NORTH SALT LAKE — The Davis County Health Department said it finally discovered what caused a “fishy” or “rotten” smell that permeated parts of North Salt Lake at the beginning of the month. “It was like, really yucky,” Latai Kaufusi told KSL. “It kind of...
kslnewsradio.com
Candidate disqualified in Davis County House race
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Republican write-in Steve Furshtut is no longer in the race for a seat in Utah’s House District 16 in Davis County. Furshtut was disqualified for not submitting the proper paperwork. Write-in candidate Rep. Steve Handy, GOP-backed Trevor Lee and Libertarian Brent Zimmerman remain in...
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23
What was a Winter Storm Watch has now been raised to a Winter Storm Warning.
Ogden woman returns family's missing locket containing loved one's ashes
A locket, containing the ashes of a loved one, devastated a former Ogden family after it went missing years ago. Until Tiffany Gurule finally found their owners.
