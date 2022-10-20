Pastor pocketed nearly $900,000 meant for his church, feds say. Now he must pay

A Louisiana pastor accused of pilfering more than $889,000 from his church and its affiliated charities could spend the next decade in prison, federal prosecutors say.

Charles Southall III, 64, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Oct. 18, to money laundering following a yearslong scheme in which he stole from congregants, the church’s rental properties and a charter school, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Louisiana’s eastern district.

Money meant for First Emanuel Baptist Church, where Southall served as executive pastor, was used to pay down his credit cards and other expenses, court documents show. In one instance, prosecutors said Southall used $95,000 of the stolen money to buy a car and put more than $10,700 down on a second car.

The guilty plea comes about a month after Southall was charged in a one-count bill of information in mid-September, court documents show. He faces up to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

McClatchy News reached out to Southall’s lawyer on Thursday, Oct. 20, and was awaiting a response.

The minister maintained churches in New Orleans and Baton Rouge where he was accused of embezzling donations totaling more than $116,000 from two members, according to prosecutors.

The money was supposed to go toward repairs and charitable projects at First Emanuel Baptist but was deposited into Southall’s personal bank account instead, prosecutors said.

Southall is also accused of stealing $150,000 in rental payments and profits from the sale of multiple properties owned by the church.

“In total, (he) improperly caused approximately $537,805.51 of profit from the sale of FEBC-owned real properties located on Amelia Street, Fourth Street and Baronne Street to be diverted to Southall’s personal benefit improperly and without authorization,” prosecutors wrote.

Between about September 2013 and September 2017, authorities said the money awarded to a charter school founded by Southall and payments to a consultant he hired were frequently diverted to his personal financial accounts.

As part of his plea deal, Southall is required to pay back the nearly $900,000 he’s accused of stealing.

A sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 17, 2023.

