Carjacking at Medford, NJ, Wawa – Suspects at large
Police are looking for three suspects wanted in a carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township. Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Rt. 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.
thesunpapers.com
Deptford police commemorate officer’s loss
We will never, ever forget. On Oct. 21, 1999, Corporal Steve Levy, of the Washington Township Police Department, was killed in the line of duty while assigned to the Gloucester County SWAT Team. Levy and the SWAT team were dispatched to Woodbury for a barricaded person call. Levy entered the...
fox29.com
State police: Suspect waited for victim in Acme parking lot, shot him in the neck
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lots of an Acme store in Wilmington Friday night. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the neck on his way back to his car at an Acme on Concord Pike around 7 p.m. He was transported to local hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known at this time.
Cops not liable in death of N.J. man mauled by K9, jury finds
A federal jury last week sided with the city and police in a $10 million lawsuit over the 2015 death of a Vineland man who was tackled by officers and bitten by a police dog. Phillip White died in police custody in March 2015 after officers responded to a call of a man acting erratically. Authorities said White had PCP in his system at the time of the incident. Video of an officer sitting on White’s back as he ordered a police K9 to bite him went viral, spurring outrage.
SEEN THEM? South Jersey Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Alleged Shoplifters
Police in Burlington County seek the public's help identifying a pair of shoplifting suspects. On Thursday, Oct. 20, October 20, Evesham police investigated a shoplifting at Ulta Beauty, 720 S. Route 73, where the man and woman shown above allegedly stole $4,000 worth of merchandise. If anyone knows their identities,...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Attempted Bank Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested Lashawnda Jones, 42 of Wilmington, Delaware following a robbery investigation that began on Saturday morning. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 11:23 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the TD Bank located at 1001 East Songsmith Drive, Bear regarding a robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that a female suspect had entered the business and presented a demand note to the bank teller. The victim notified her manager, at which point the suspect fled the business without obtaining any cash. The suspect fled the scene in a maroon Nissan Altima.
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Crash Closes NJ Turnpike Southbound
A crash closed the New Jersey Turnpike southbound in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 on the turnpike north of Interchange 2 (Route 322) in West Deptford Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were temporarily...
Man Convicted For Murdering 26-year-old Willingboro, NJ, Woman in 2019
A man from Trenton has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago inside a parked car in Willingboro Township. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says 28-year-old Devon Woods was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree certain persons not to have weapons.
Crash involving dirt bike leaves one dead in Hunting Park
Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that left the driver of a dirt bike dead. The crash happened Friday night near 2nd Street and Rising Sun Avenue in Hunting Park.
News 12
‘I got him good’ – Rocky Point barber thwarts apparent catalytic converter thief
A Medford man was arrested for stealing two catalytic converters from a Rocky Point parking lot, police say. According to authorities, Rocky Point barbershop owner Johnnie Can saw a suspicious man walking around his parking lot around 9 a.m. on Saturday. Can says he ran out to stop him after realizing he had just stolen two catalytic converters from a box truck in the back of his business.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Charges Forthcoming In Accident That Closed 896 On Thursday
Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old Newark man was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. Due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up to it.
Man charged in West Philly hit-and-run that injured little girl, others
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The man wanted in a West Philly hit-and-run that left a little girl seriously injured turned himself into police. Investigators say 53-year-old Andrew Shuford was driving the pickup truck that hit four people at 56th and Vine Streets on Sept 2. Among those injured was 5-year-old Divinity McFarland. She continues to recover from the brain injury she suffered.Shuford will be charged with four counts of aggravated assault.
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police Seek Info in Hit-and-run Pedestrian Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash that happened early Thursday morning. The Monroe Township Police Department says a pedestrian walking on New Brooklyn Road near Winslow Road was struck by a motor vehicle at around 6:45 AM. The pedestrian received minor injuries...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 2
Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying two people caught on surveillance cameras. Police aren't saying why they want to speak with the pair other than they want to identify them "in reference to an ongoing investigation." If you can assist, you're urged to...
Main Line Media News
Woman admits fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of third-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Adrionne Reaves, at a residence along Saint Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.
Camden, NJ, Man Gets 10 Years For Possession With Intent to Distribute Fentanyl
A man from Camden has been sentenced to ten years in prison for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl. Federal authorities say 37-year-old Desmund M. Walker previously pleaded guilty to charges and was sentenced on Friday in Camden federal court. On May 16, 2020, patrol officers from the Camden County...
17-year-old charged with murder in shooting deaths of 2 teens in Pottstown
Authorities in Montgomery County arrested and charged a 17-year-old with murder for the shooting deaths of two teens earlier this week in Pottstown.
CBS News
Man shot, killed inside club in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot twice and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened inside at an after-hours club on the 4300 block of North American Street around 4:40 a.m. Police say he was shot twice in the chest. He was transported...
Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation
Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
