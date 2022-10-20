ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Deptford police commemorate officer’s loss

We will never, ever forget. On Oct. 21, 1999, Corporal Steve Levy, of the Washington Township Police Department, was killed in the line of duty while assigned to the Gloucester County SWAT Team. Levy and the SWAT team were dispatched to Woodbury for a barricaded person call. Levy entered the...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox29.com

State police: Suspect waited for victim in Acme parking lot, shot him in the neck

WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lots of an Acme store in Wilmington Friday night. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the neck on his way back to his car at an Acme on Concord Pike around 7 p.m. He was transported to local hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known at this time.
WILMINGTON, DE
NJ.com

Cops not liable in death of N.J. man mauled by K9, jury finds

A federal jury last week sided with the city and police in a $10 million lawsuit over the 2015 death of a Vineland man who was tackled by officers and bitten by a police dog. Phillip White died in police custody in March 2015 after officers responded to a call of a man acting erratically. Authorities said White had PCP in his system at the time of the incident. Video of an officer sitting on White’s back as he ordered a police K9 to bite him went viral, spurring outrage.
VINELAND, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Attempted Bank Robbery

Delaware State Police have arrested Lashawnda Jones, 42 of Wilmington, Delaware following a robbery investigation that began on Saturday morning. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 11:23 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the TD Bank located at 1001 East Songsmith Drive, Bear regarding a robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that a female suspect had entered the business and presented a demand note to the bank teller. The victim notified her manager, at which point the suspect fled the business without obtaining any cash. The suspect fled the scene in a maroon Nissan Altima.
WILMINGTON, DE
New Jersey 101.5

Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash Closes NJ Turnpike Southbound

A crash closed the New Jersey Turnpike southbound in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 on the turnpike north of Interchange 2 (Route 322) in West Deptford Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were temporarily...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Man Convicted For Murdering 26-year-old Willingboro, NJ, Woman in 2019

A man from Trenton has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago inside a parked car in Willingboro Township. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says 28-year-old Devon Woods was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree certain persons not to have weapons.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
News 12

‘I got him good’ – Rocky Point barber thwarts apparent catalytic converter thief

A Medford man was arrested for stealing two catalytic converters from a Rocky Point parking lot, police say. According to authorities, Rocky Point barbershop owner Johnnie Can saw a suspicious man walking around his parking lot around 9 a.m. on Saturday. Can says he ran out to stop him after realizing he had just stolen two catalytic converters from a box truck in the back of his business.
ROCKY POINT, NY
firststateupdate.com

Police: Charges Forthcoming In Accident That Closed 896 On Thursday

Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old Newark man was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. Due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up to it.
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

Man charged in West Philly hit-and-run that injured little girl, others

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The man wanted in a West Philly hit-and-run that left a little girl seriously injured turned himself into police. Investigators say 53-year-old Andrew Shuford was driving the pickup truck that hit four people at 56th and Vine Streets on Sept 2. Among those injured was 5-year-old Divinity McFarland. She continues to recover from the  brain injury she suffered.Shuford will be charged with four counts of aggravated assault.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Woman admits fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of third-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Adrionne Reaves, at a residence along Saint Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS News

Man shot, killed inside club in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot twice and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened inside at an after-hours club on the 4300 block of North American Street around 4:40 a.m. Police say he was shot twice in the chest. He was transported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
